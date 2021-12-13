In Ireland, 3,000 people died in the Easter Rebellion.
In Europe, the Great War — later to become World War I — was raging, with massive battles at Verdun and the Somme.
Brig. Gen. John J. “Black Jack” Pershing invaded Mexico in a failed attempt to capture the rebel Pancho Villa.
President Woodrow Wilson was elected to a second term. His running mate was a man named Thomas R. Marshall.
The U.S. population stood at 101,961,000.
Walter Cronkite was born.
The Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin was murdered.
Montana voters elected 36-year-old Republican Jeannette Rankin as the first woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Margaret Sanger opened the nation’s first birth control clinic in Brooklyn.
A first-class stamp cost 2 cents.
The federal budget was $710 million.
Unemployment stood at 5.1%.
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series, beating the Brooklyn Dodgers four games to one.
A horse named George Smith won the Kentucky Derby.
Comic Charlie Chaplin signed a contract guaranteeing him an unprecedented $10,000 a week, which would be worth roughly $171,000 today.
Albert Einstein completed his mathematical formulation of a general theory of relativity.
The year was 1916.
And in December, in Owensboro, a newspaper editor named Lawrence W. Hager asked his readers to form what he called a “Goodfellows Club” to ensure that every child had a Christmas to remember.
Since then, 105 years have passed.
Few people remember a horse named George Smith or a vice president named Tom Marshall.
But the Goodfellows Club is still bringing its Christmas party to 1,000 or more needy children each year and providing warm clothes, coats and shoes to children in need throughout the year.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 13, 2021
Previously reported $34,736.83
Newton Parrish Elementary School students and staff $834.11
David and Jayne Jones $250
Zachary, Bella, and Tucker Guinn $200
In memory of Junie Hicks $200
Margaret Smith $200
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. (John) Payne by Chuck and Wanda Payne $100
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Paul A. Bickwermert, Sr. by Chuck and Wanda Payne $100
Christopher and Stacey Joslin $100
In loving memory of Walter Elder by Suzanne Elder $100
In memory of my parents, W.C. and Geraldine Simmons, and my daughters, Cindy and Julie by Bill Simmons $85
In memory of Paul A. Bickwermert, Jr. by Chuck and Wanda Payne $50
In memory of my husband, Ralph Brewer by Peggy Brewer $50
In memory of my parents Darrell and Margaret Sandefur, brother, Douglas Sandefur, and sister, Mary Settle by Peggy Brewer $50
In memory of Curt Calhoun $20
In memory of Dona Calhoun $20
Total as of December 13, 2021 $37,095.94
