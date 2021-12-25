The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro is within less than $10,000 of reaching its 2021 goal of $185,000.
And donations will continue to be accepted through the end of the year.
Here’s a Christmas message from the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro’s board of directors:
“It all started in 1916 by a young newspaper editor named Lawrence Hager. Woodrow Wilson was president, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Weeghman Park (now Wrigley Field), and Norman Rockwell did his first cover for The Saturday Evening Post.
“This was when the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro started a 106-year mission of serving children in need. Since the beginning, the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has served countless thousands of children. The Goodfellows are the generous donors who provide the necessary funding to make this mission possible. The Goodfellows board of directors would like to take this time to show our deepest gratitude and appreciation for these donors. It all starts with these donations that allow us to work closely with the family resource counselors in the OPS and DCPS school systems to identify and help these families in need.
“We have faced many challenges over the past 106 years. A worldwide influenza epidemic, the end of WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam conflict, countless natural disasters and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet through all this, we have been able to continue to achieve our mission to ensure no child is left behind.
“Even when faced with the worst of conditions that life can offer, our Goodfellows have always come through. Nothing is more gratifying than knowing you have provided basic human needs to children who otherwise would not have them. Christmas is a time to be joyous and thankful. Please know that your donations make thousands of children joyful, knowing they have new clothes for school.
“This allows those children a leg up on their journey to be successful. This allows them to not have to focus on how they look, but rather focus on learning and becoming productive members of society. The annual Christmas party also provides them joy through entertainment and gifts they otherwise may not receive. Additionally, we are there to help financially when children have dental needs, or their families have experienced some type of disaster and left them without clothes.
“Please know that every dollar donated goes directly to the children. Our organization is blessed with an administrative account that is funded outside the donations we receive from our Goodfellows allowing us to operate without sacrificing any funds pledged for the children. Let us say once again, thank you. We are truly grateful for your generosity and hope you will continue to support us for another 106 years.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 25, 2021
Previously reported … $118,320.44
Swedish Match of North America ZYN Cares Fund … $35,000
Wonder Whip … $7,691.54
In loving memory of John and Marjorie Hager … $10,000
In memory of Ernie and Martine Davis by Ernie and Loueva Davis … $1,000
In memory of Troy and Lucille Vowels by Ernie and Loueva Davis … $1,000
In honor and in memory of Tom and Yvonne Emmick by Josh and Gary Emmick … $1,000
Susie and William Tyler … $500
Janice Greene … $200
Paul and Charlotte Puckett … $200
In memory of Luther and Myrtle Mercer … $100
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Charles O’Neal, and Gene and Helen Davis … $100
In honor of my fellow co workers at E.M. Ford & Co. by Susan Jewell … $100
In honor of my good friend, George Collignon by Ernie and Loueva Davis … $100
Steve and Carla Vied and soup lunch friends … $100
In honor of Ella Mae Peay by Mason and Karli Clark … $100
In memory of our parents, Martin Hodskins, Rose Hodskins, and Ralph O. Freer … $100
In honor of Ella, Graham, and Cole … $60
In memory of Dorothy, Melvin, Rebecca, and J.R., by Susie and Dennis … $50
In memory of deceased Clark family members … $50
In memory of deceased Russell family members … $50
Victor Miller … $25
In memory Otto Bratcher … $25
Total as of December 25, 2021 … $175,871.98
