For several years, staff members at Daviess County High School have held a soup or chili cook-off in support of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro.
For this year’s cook-off, there were 15 varying chili recipes contending for either a carnivore or a vegetarian title. That, along with T-shirt sales, was a fun way to raise money, organizer Megan Nicodemus said, and that giving to such an impactful organization like Goodfellows is what’s most important.
Nicodemus, who is also the DCHS Youth Service Center coordinator, said the group brought in more than $300 for Goodfellows, which she knows will make a difference.
Each year Nicodemus, along with others at the school, spend about $140 per child in need of school clothes. So by that estimation, the chili cook-off was able to raise enough money to clothe two children.
“We support Goodfellows because they take care of our kids,” Nicodemus said.
Jessica Jones, DCHS instructional coach, also helped to organize the event. She said educators are always willing and interested in raising funds for Goodfellows because the organization helps them in their mission of teaching kids.
So many barriers prevent students from feeling confident or comfortable enough to learn, she said.
“Goodfellows helps the kids get ready to be in school, and that helps us as teachers,” she said. “We can take them on from there. Once they feel like they belong, it then becomes about teaching and learning.”
Goodfellows helps everyone to be more effective, she said.
“We just want to love on our kids and this is a way to help us do that,” she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 3, 2020
Previously reported … $14,863.01
In memory of our furbabies, Cisco and
Katie by John and Alice Snyder … $1,000
In loving memory of all my family and
Friends. Especially those from the
Livia and Green Briar Church area.
Sweet memories … $1,000
Susie Alford … $311.81
Gary Maglinger … $311.81
Sarah Wood … $259.84
Larry and Carolyn Hamlet … $207.87
In memory of my wife, Janet by
Calvin Ray Robinson … $200
Jane McKinnis … $155.90
Melinda Annin … $155.90
In memory of Jack, Joan, and John
Fisher by Amy and Robin Fisher … $150
Brenda Westerfield … $103.93
Larry and Remona Mansfield … $103.93
Mary Beth Hurley … $103.93
Rita Bittner … $103.93
Mary Embry … $103.93
Brenda Westerfield … $103.93
Stephanie and Barry Frey … $103.93
Emily Reynolds… $103.93
Colleen Taylor … $103.93
Wayne Edge … $103.93
Laura Edge … $103.93
In memory of Don Draper by Joe
and Sue Haycraft … $100
David and Mary Searles … $100
In memory of Guy Hisle … $100
Sarah Wood… $77.95
Mary Kissel … $77.95
Anna Way … $77.95
Susan McRoy … $77.95
Tracy Pack … $77.95
Teri Meythaler … $77.95
Jan Hubbs … $75
In memory of Virgil C. King, Jr, Mary R.
King, and Virgil Clifton Halley … $51.96
Laurel Barrow … $51.96
Virginia Perkins … $51.96
Bruce Hager … $51.96
In memory of Jenettie and Penual
Piper, and Louise and Linis Burden … $50
Anonymous … $50
Michael Bruce … $41.57
In memory of Conrad (Sonny)
Adelman, Love, family … $30
Teresa McKinley … $25.98
Aaron Nacey … $25.98
John Fisher … $25.98
John Maglinger … $25.98
Teresa McKinley … $25.98
Kimberly Ray … $25.98
Donna Abell … $25.98
Sarah Wood … $25.64
Carolyn Filzer … $25
Melinda Annin … $20.78
Melinda Annin … $20.78
Total as of Dec. 3, 2020 … $21,255.54
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.