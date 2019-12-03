Officials with the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden have a long history of supporting the Goodfellows Club.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the garden's Soup Day for the Goodfellows.
The public is invited to Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall, 609 E. Fourth St.
The event usually takes place at the garden at 25 Carter Road; however, officials moved Soup Day to a venue that holds a much larger crowd.
"We're hoping to grow (Soup Day) a bit this year," said Laurna Strehl, garden manager and operations support. "I'm hoping the downtown location will entice some of the business crowd to join us."
Besides the new location, this year's fundraiser features a new twist: a soup lover's contest.
Seven hometown cooks -- Patty Millay, Pam Smith-Wright, Katie Wimsatt, Larry Conder, Daniel Gray, John Gleason and Gail Niehaus -- will compete for the title of best overall soup maker.
As always, the garden asks for a suggested minimum donation of $10 at the door. Guests receive a bowl of homemade soup and dessert.
However, this year, guests can taste test the seven contest soups. Then, guests are asked to vote for their favorite. Votes cost $1 each.
Here are a few of the contest soups in store for Friday's crowd.
Millay will make white lasagna soup. Smith-Wright is cooking a batch of chicken and sausage gumbo.
Gray, a 14-year-old chef, will bring loaded potato soup. Wimsatt is making creamy tomato soup with mini grilled cheese sandwiches.
Joyce Nall's white chicken chili is not part of the contest, but it is usually the first soup that sells out each year, Strehl said. On Friday, the recipe for Nall's now-famous soup will be available for a donation of $1 or more.
As always, garden officials will have other soups available, including a variety of chili, bean and chicken noodle.
Each year, garden officials invite the public to "come prepared to be generous." All proceeds from the event go to Goodfellows, which provides a holiday party for low-income children at the Sportscenter every December. The nonprofit also provides clothing and dental care for children throughout the year.
Gallons of soup cost $25 and should be ordered by 3 p.m. Thursday. To place an order, call the garden at 270-993-1234. Leave a voicemail if no one answers.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42303. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica St. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 3, 2019
Previously reported $17,143.10
First Christian Church Legacy Fund $3,000
Estes Elementary No Shave November $515
In loving memory of Bobby Watson by Diane Watson $500
In memory of Melissa Baber by Hager Preschool Soup Day for Kids $300
Jerry and Koko Morris $250
In memory of John and Betty Yager by Jim Yager $250
Seven Hills Head Start Preschool Soup Day for Kids $161
In memory of Jack, Joan, and John Matthew Fisher by Amy and Robin Fisher $100
In memory of John C. Gist, Emily Helm, and Ernest and Elizabeth Head $100
A friend $50
In memory of Bert and Lucy Russell $50
In memory of Dick and Helen Clark $50
In honor of Kathy Everitt by Don Everitt, Sr. $50
In memory of Conrad "Sonny" Adelman by family $25
Total as of December 3, 2019 $22,544.10
