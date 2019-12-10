For almost 30 years, the Owensboro Police Department has been involved in the Goodfellows Club Christmas Party.
OPD Major David Powell has been involved with Goodfellows, like many in the department, since starting with OPD.
He enjoyed being a part of the organization so much that he joined the club's board of directors, he said.
"Our involvement is one of support for the Christmas party," he said. "It relies on dozens of volunteers and it is one way for us to give back to the community. Our officers will help set up and then they will be giving toys out and engaging with the kids. I think it is a great opportunity for police officers and kids to interact in a positive way that they may not otherwise get the chance to do. For us. it is very important; a lot of times when we have calls involving kids it is because something negative has happened; this is a great opportunity for the kids or the officers to interact in a positive way."
In 1916, Lawrence Hager of the Owensboro Inquirer began serving impoverished Owensboro children at Christmas. More than 100 years later, Hager's organization, known as the Goodfellows Club, continues to provide for needy children. The 103-year-old organization provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care -- year-round -- along with a December Christmas party for children in need. All of the money raised each year goes to help children; there are no administrative fees.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica St. or online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.10, 2019
Previously reported $28,079.10
79th performance of the Messiah by the Owensboro Choral Society anonymous cash donations $2,132.46
Anonymous $1,000
In loving memory of Marjorie and John Hager $1,000
In memory of Brett Fredericks and Larry Young by K.J. Harney $1,000
Joanne and Rodney Berry $250
In loving memory of Leo and Pauline Collignon and Leslie and Jean Van Meter ...$200
Vanessa Roff $150
Patricia and Peter Purcell $100
In loving memory of Ralph O. Freer by Melinda Francis $100
In loving memory of Ralph O. Freer by Markley Freer $100
Mr. and Mrs. David Searles $100
In loving memory of Helen Frey by Bob and Barbara Bruner and Belinda and Charles Hicks $50
In loving memory of Rev. and Mrs. James C. Higdon by Judy and Tom Dixon $50
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth R. Wilhelm $50
In memory of my parents, Charlie and Emogene Settle by Pat Settle … $50
In loving memory of Emily Stone by Cherri Lolley … $45
In honor of Isabelle Wethington … $25
In loving memory of Ralph O. Freer by Mark and Tammy Freer … $25
In loving memory of Martin and Rose Hodskins by Mark and Tammy Freer … $25
In honor of my grandkids, Jax and Ellie … $25
In memory of Joe Pillar … $20
In loving memory of Gail B. Dixon by Sonya Dixon … $20
Adrian Bambini … $20
Dr. Carol T. Gallagher … $10
Byron Cason … $5
Total for the 79th Messiah … $6,552.46
Walmart … $5,000
In loving memory of Susan Trautwein Campbell by Bob and Sue Bastin … $1,000
Texas Gas Transmission, LLC $1,000
Gordon Wilkerson … $250
Burns Elementary School … $250
In memory of my dad, Jack Havener, who wouldn't have had Christmas as a child without your club by Janet Harry … $200
In loving memory my son, Eric Whitfield by Ann Ferguson… $200
In memory of Frank "Chigger" Rubel by his wife Jacquie Miles … $100
In memory of Madelyn Vonguntenand Jim Lindow by David and Cathy Lindow … $100
In memory of Randall and Wanda Aull, and Blake Aull by Randy and Kathy Aull … $100
In memory of Basil Veach by Randy and Kathy Aull … $100
In memory of James B. White, Jr and Esther Wind, and Davis S. Parsons, Sr. and Alma Dean Parsons … $100
In memory of Theresa Rose McCarty by John and Carolyn McCarty … $50
In memory of Arch Joseph Drury, Jr by John and Carolyn McCarty … $50
In memory of James Michael McCarty by John and Carolyn McCarty … $50
In memory of Xenia Beers, Becky Kinsey, and Carol Norris by Southern Belle Homemakers Club … $50
In loving memory of Byron Woodward by Nicole and Quinn Woodward … $50
Anonymous … $50
Open Door Sunday School Class of Settle Memorial UMC … $50
In memory of James Albert Sweeney on his birthday, Dec. 7 … $25
In memory of Lisa Carol Sweeney on her birthday, Dec. 9 … $25
In memory of N.M "Chuck" Leisure .. $25
In memory of James H. and Pauline Leisure Boyd … $25
In memory of Herman and Louise Sweeney … $25
Total as of Dec. 10, 2019 … $43,506.56
