Since September, the Goodfellows Club has aided more than 1,600 area children in meeting their clothing needs.
In 1916, Lawrence Hager of the Owensboro Inquirer began serving impoverished Owensboro children at Christmas. More than 100 years later, Hager's organization, known as the Goodfellows Club, continues to provide for needy children. The 103-year-old organization provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care -- year-round -- along with a December Christmas party for children in need. All of the money raised each year goes to help children; there are no administrative fees.
For 2019, the club's goal was set at $162,000, an amount that, due to an increase in children that benefit from the program and increased costs, the club has already exceeded, said Barry Carden, club president.
"We have raised $141,000 so far," he said. "However, the fact remains that we still are well above last year in expenditures for clothing. Clothing has been a big increase that could cost between $180,000 to $200,000. The need this year has been very strong. We had a double digit increase last year and we are experiencing the same thing this year. The goal was $162,000 and that goal was set before the spending level had increased to what it is (and) it has exceeded that. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, had we known that it would go like this, we would have set the goal higher."
Although the club's annual Christmas party and drive are well known in the community, the club takes monetary donations year-round to aid the community's youth, he said.
"We only accept monetary donations," he said. "Like for the Christmas party, we don't accept toy donations. We go out and purchase multiple new toys. The concept is the same with the clothing. We use that money to buy specifically for the child's current needs."
All contributions to Goodfellows go 100 percent to helping local children.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 25, 2019
Previously reported … $124,975.64
In loving memory of Alex Hager by
Susie … $7,000
Anonymous … $2,000
In memory of those who have gone
before … $1730
In memory of Urban and Mary Strobel
and in honor of Joe and Mary Jane
Clark … $1,500
In honor of Bill W. Aaron and Thomas
H. Payne … $1,000
In memory of Jerry and Irene Hofer and
Bernard Cecil … $500
In honor of our administrators; Randy
Bryant, Alisha Ferry, Rocky White, and
Melissa Brown by Owensboro Middle
School faculty and staff … $297
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. E.O.
Newberry, Mr. O.E. Newberry, Mr. and
Mrs. Luther Combs, and Miss Gladys
Combs … $200
In memory of Bill O'Bryan, Herman
and Daisy O'Bryan, John Hamilton, and
Virginia Hamilton Fisher … $200
TLC Club… $120
Steve and Carla Vied and our soup
lunch friends … $120
In memory of Tammy Risley and Bob
Risley … $100
In memory of parents, sister, and
brother, Claybrone and Lucille Toler,
Bonnie, and June by Becky … $100
In loving memory of my husband,
Damon Park … $100
Ed and Evolyn Allen … $100
In loving memory of my wonderful son,
Steve Wahler by Mom … $100
Mike and Denise O'Bryan … $100
In memory of Shorty and Millie
Richeson … $100
Merry Christmas and continued
blessings on our friendship in the new
year in honor of the Bracelet Girls
OCHS class of 1964 by Sarah … $100
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Charles
O'Neal by Steve and Jean … $100
In memory of Gene and Helen Davis
by Jean Iles and Steve … $100
In honor of my amazing 7 grandchildren
by Nana … $70
Bryce and Sue Roberts … $50
In memory of Rowland and Mildred
Story, Jesse and Dorothy McIntyre, and
Millard and Verna Mae Hurt by Don
and Shirley Story … $50
In loving memory of Dick and Dorothy
Payne and our little angel Cammie by
Keith, Marcy, Dori, and Logan … $50
In memory of Ferne and Barney
Barnhart and Meredith Holman Howell
by Shanna, Mark, Samantha, Paul,
Holly, John Mark, Job, Ginny Ferne, and
Owen … $50
In loving memory of Milton Wardrip and
Steve Wardrip … $40
For the children from the children of
Mrs. Steitler's language arts classes
of Owensboro Middle School … $31.12
In loving memory of Marjorie A.
Keohane by Kelly, John and Jordan
Steitler … $25
In loving memory of Charlie and
Helen Steitler by John, Kelly, and
Jordan Steitler …. $25
In memory of Tom and Vonnie
Emmick by Keith and Marcy … $25
In memory of a good friend, Stan
Sheldon by Keith and Marcy … $25
Total as of Dec. 25, 2019 … $141,083.76
