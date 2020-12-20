Despite COVID-19 and less than stellar weather, the Goodfellows Club delivered on their annual Christmas party on Saturday.
In 1916, Lawrence Hager of the Owensboro Inquirer began serving impoverished Owensboro children at Christmas. More than 100 years later, Hager’s organization, known as the Goodfellows Club, continues to provide for needy children. The 104-year-old organization provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care — year-round — along with a December Christmas party for children in need. All of the money raised each year goes to help children.
While not the 1,000-child spectacle that the beloved Christmas celebration usually boasts, roughly 300 area children between Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools arrived at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday to receive their gifts, said Goodfellows President Bob Clark.
Members of the club were also joined by community volunteers as well as members of the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro Fire Department to hand out gifts to the caravan of hopeful kids, Clark said.
“It was different, but we were still able to interact with the children even if it was through the window of their car,” he said. “We didn’t have the turnout that we anticipated, but were still able to serve 300 or so children. It was a good day despite the changes.”
While the “party” is over, the club is still in the final week of their Christmas Roll Call and hopes of not only reaching this year’s $106,000 goal, but possibly hitting last year’s numbers are high, especially given that the final week of the roll call is usually a big fundraising week, Clark said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.good fellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 20, 2020Previously reported .......................... $100,247.67
In loving memory of John and Marjorie Hager, and Alex Hager ......................................... $2,500
Bob and Sue Bastin ................................... $1,000
Sheri and Scott Plain Jr. ................................ $500
In memory of our parents by Alan and Becky Englehart ..................................................... $300
In honor of my son, Randy D. Sharp and family, Alicia, Stephanie, Jamie, and Nathan Merry Christmas, I love you, Mom .......................... $300
In memory of my son, Steve B. Sharp I love you and miss you, Mom ...................................... $300
In loving memory of R.D. and LaVerne McRoy, and Gerald and Helen McCarty .................... $200
Potpourri Garden Club .................................. $200
In memory of parents, Claybrone and Lucille Toler by Becky ....................................................... $100
In memory of Virginia Glahn by Tammy and Carl Glahn ........................................................... $100
In memory of our parents, Jim and Martha Sims ..................................................................... $100
In loving memory of my parents, Porter and Helen McClure by Kenneth McClure ............. $100
In loving memory of my parents, Forrest and Mary Husk by Gale McClure .......................... $100
In memory of my parents, W.C. and Geraldine Simmons, and my daughters, Cindy and Julie by Bill Simmons .................................................. $80
Total as of Dec. 20, 2020 ......... $106,127.67
