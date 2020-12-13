The Goodfellows Club comes to the aid of children in need in the city and county schools all year long. Time and again, when a child needs new school clothes, shoes or a coat, Goodfellows is there to assist. The non-profit group even pays for needed dental care for kids who would otherwise go without.
Goodfellows is generous with children, with elementary students in need receiving $75 for school clothes, while middle and high school students receive $125. But Goodfellows does more than provide school clothes. When disaster strikes families, Goodfellows has stepped in to help.
Lori McFarland, Family Resource Center coordinator for Whitesville and East View elementary schools, has twice seen students whose families lost everything in house fires. Both times, McFarland was able to turn to the Goodfellows Club to come to the family’s aid.
“I’ve only been in this position for two years, and at both of the schools I work with, (Goodfellows) has helped families” after fires, McFarland said.
“Goodfellows gives $250 in an emergency situation” to school-age children to replace clothing the children lost in house fires, she said. “They were such a huge help with these families because they had lost everything.”
While Goodfellows is ready to help any child in need, the organization gives a larger donation to children affected by disasters, McFarland said.
But “disaster” can mean more than just a fire or storm. This year, many people have faced financial disaster on multiple fronts as they cope with lost jobs or reduced wages, shrinking or exhausted benefits, and the need to pay bills and rent while putting food on the tables.
“I think there has definitely been a bigger need because of COVID,” McFarland said. “People are struggling this year.”
For Family Resource coordinators, Goodfellows is “a huge tool in our toolbox, for sure,” McFarland said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 13. 2020
Previously reported $46,970.66
Staffulty Fun and Nickel War by Daviess County High School $838
Anonymous $500
In honor of teachers $310
In memory of Don P. Moore Jr. by David and Kelly Moore family $250
In memory of James Jim Lambert by David and Kelly Moore family $250
Audubon Elementary School family (staff) $244
Sylvia Jones $100
Honoring Montie Edwards $100
In memory of Bill Horton $100
In loving memory of Bill Woodward by
Mary K. Woodward $100
Total as of Dec. 13, 2020 $49,762.66
