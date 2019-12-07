Goodfellows Club allows students to be more successful in the classroom by providing them with funding for basic necessities they need to be comfortable, according to Daviess County Public Schools Service Specialist Susan Wallace.
Wallace said sometimes an untreated toothache or the lack of warm clothes during the winter causes students to become uncomfortable and affects their ability to learn. This is where Goodfellows steps in and provides funding to get children back on track, she said.
"Just things we take so for granted -- being able to get our teeth cleaned and cavities filled, not everybody is that fortunate or blessed, so that's where Goodfellows comes in," Wallace said. "If a child needs to go to the doctor or needs a new pair of shoes or a winter coat, Goodfellows is there to take care of them."
Goodfellows was recently able to fund a medical bill for a DCPS student that was having dental issues.
"One of our school resource officers was talking about a child struggling to learn because his tooth was hurting so badly," Wallace said. "Goodfellows stepped up and took care of his dental bill and now he's a happy little camper, back into the classroom, studying and learning again."
Wallace said the club often helps to provide for children in the community when families are struggling.
"They touch children's lives in a way that parents wish that they could," she said. "They truly live up to the name Goodfellows."
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 7, 2019
Previously reported $26,669.10
Alan and Becky Englehart $250
In honor of our grandkids; Ally, Tyler,
Holt, Bella, Tucker, and Zackary by
Gran and Grandaddy $100
Cherilyn Kizer $50
In loving memory of Billy R. Woodward
by Mary Woodward $50
Total as of Dec. 7, 2019 $27,119.10
