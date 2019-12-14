Goodfellows assists Daviess County Public Schools with its Kids First mission to put student needs above all else, according to Holly Phillips, special education elementary instructional coach with DCPS.
Phillips said the Kids First mission was thought up by DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins to meet the needs of all students to make them feel safe and secure, even outside of school. Goodfellows is instrumental in helping to fulfill that mission, Phillips said.
"We are not just looking at what they're doing in the classroom, we're meeting their needs at home … for supplies they need in school," she said. "They [Goodfellows] are instrumental in everything that we do for our kids."
Kids First allows schools to not only look at student needs, but also the whole family of students in need, especially during the holiday season.
"As we provide Christmas assistance to all of our students in the district, we are trying to do things that would provide quality family time at home," Phillips said. "We're making sure that the whole family and the child are secure and safe and ready to come to school and learn every day."
Goodfellows helps the schools do this by consistently providing funding or resources, whether it be coats, clothing, shoes, backpacks or school supplies, and even medical bills.
"It's just never been a question on how we're going to get these things taken care of because Goodfellows always finds a way and they provide our students with everything that they need."
Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows RollCall, Dec. 14, 2019
Previously reported $58,081.56
In memory of R. Scott Plain $500
In memory of Allen McKelvey $300
In memory of Bill and Marge by Ann,
Allen, and Kelly $300
In loving memory of our parents, Jerry
and Margaret Biscopink and Lindy and
Elizabeth Ashby $250
Michael and Cynthia Fiorella $250
Anonymous $125
In memory of our loving grandsons,
Jason O'Bryan and Jeff Lang by Helen
and Les Schaick $100
In memory of my husband, John R.
Lee, and my son, Kevin T. Lee by
Edwina Lee $100
Doris Black $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of George D. Clark $100
Wayne and Laura Edge … $100
In loving memory of Chick and
Brownie Embry by Randy, Luann, Chad,
Dee Dee, and Brad … $100
In memory of my parents, W.C. and
Geraldine Simmons; my daughters,
Cindy and Julie Simmons; and my
grandparents, Roy and Catherine
Simmons and Erle and Corrine
Mulligan by Bill Simmons … $90
In loving memory of Joni and Fred
Wetzel by Jo Wetzel … $50
In loving memory of Margaret
"Mammaw" Roach … $50
In loving memory of our parents, Grace
and George Burge, and our sister,
Brenda Mason by Ann Duggins,
Betty Walkosak, and Steve Burge … $30
Connie Hardison, a gracious friend … $25
In memory of Cordelia and Otto
Roberts Jr. by James and Anne Roberts
and Mary and Jimmy Calhoun … $25
In memory of Clara and Lu Roy
Bivins by Anne and James Roberts … $25
In memory of Ruth and Don Jackson,
Alta and Robert Moore, and George
Holland by Anne and James
Roberts … $25
In honor of Martine Holland by Anne
and James Roberts … $25
In memory of our parents, Paul and
Leona Brewer and Darrell and
Margaret Sandefur by Ralph and
Peggy Brewer … $25
In memory of brother, Douglas
Sandefur, sister, Mary Lou Settle, and
Brother-in-law, Junior Hale by Ralph
and Peggy Brewer … $25
In memory of aunt, Pauline Rudy,
nephew, Mike Settle, and friend, Bill
Tice by Ralph and Peggy Brewer … $25
In memory of our neighbors, Marvin
and Thelma Buckley, and Ray and Opal
York by Ralph and Peggy Brewer … $25
Total as of Dec. 14, 2019 … $60,951.56
Correction: A listing in Friday's roll call should have said: In memory of Lom and Clara McKinley by Monnie Jones and Reva Rudd ...$30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.