Goodfellows Club was able to provide clothing to a family of six displaced after a storm when a tree fell through the roof of their home, according to Apollo High Youth Service Center Coordinator Heather McCarty.
The family was a single mother of five, all displaced and sleeping in different households following the incident and in need of provisions. The school was able to provide the family with clothing and other necessities in their time of need through Goodfellows.
"Goodfellows is essential for a lot of our kids because they do help with school clothing and it gives our kids the confidence they need at school," McCarty said. "The clothes help keep the kids warm when it gets cold so they're able to be confident at school and ... be successful."
McCarty said Goodfellows also helps students with medical and dental bills when necessary as well.
"Goodfellows is such a huge resource for our community and we're so blessed to have them," she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica St. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Roll Call, Dec. 2, 2019
Previously reported $16,643.84
Your Cause, LLC Trustee for Marathon
Petroleum Company $273
Owensboro Middle School Soup Day
for Kids $126.26
In loving memory of Alex Hager by
Scott and Kathy Hornaday $100
Total as of Dec. 2, 2019 $17,143.10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.