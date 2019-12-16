Goodfellows provides coats and winter clothing to students in need throughout the district, giving them a sense of safety and security, said Brooke Gray, a family resource advocate at Country Heights Elementary School.
Throughout the fall and winter months, especially, students are constantly in need of warm clothing and coats. Goodfellows helps to provide that to families who may not have the funds to purchase new clothes every year, Gray said.
"We have students that will just come up and hug us in the hallway because they're just so grateful," she said.
Gray said clothing and coats provided by Goodfellows not only enhances a student's confidence and ability to learn in the classroom, but also offers them a sense of security and safety throughout the year. They don't have to worry about whether they will have what they need.
"We do really appreciate everything that Goodfellows does for us and I know the kids do as well. It's a great program," Gray said.
Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 16, 2019
Previously reported $63,401.56
In honor of T.J. and Danielle Crume,
Barry and Laura Crume, Rich and Mini
Sterling, and Clay Bales $300
In memory of George and Lula Winters
by family members $272
In honor of our grandkids, Abie, Sam,
Jacob, Ethan, and Maverick $200
The Pearl Club Ladies Golf
Association $165
In memory of our parents, Spurgeon
and Hazel Jones by Carole Storm,
Linda Emberton, Jenny Sparks,
Spurgeon Jones, Jr., Debra Burton,
and Cyndi Storm $120
In memory of Marcella Blythe by Danny
Marts $100
Don McDaniel $100
In memory of Ralph and Nellie Walker . $50
In memory of Kevin Rhodes, Lori Boling,
Lisa Payne, and Sara Adkins by Elsie
French $50
In memory of Jim and Jamie Storm by
Carole, Laura and Dianne $50
In memory of James A. Hamilton $25
Total as of Dec. 16, 2019 $64,833.56
