The community likely has heard of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro throughout their time living in this area, but Amanda Hirtz thinks that a lot of people still don't completely understand what the organization does for area students.
Hirtz, youth service coordinator for the Owensboro Innovation Middle School, said she and other educators have a chance to see the benefits of Goodfellows first-hand nearly every day. Recently, she and another educator at the middle school took a small group of students for a much-needed shopping trip for clothes.
Hirtz and the teacher also used the opportunity as a chance to teach the students some of the awkward, but necessary aspects, of buying clothes. For example, the need to buy a coat a size too big so they could wear sweaters or hoodies underneath, and how to properly size shoes.
"I also taught the girls how to check their bra sizes and we fit them for a bra," Hirtz said, adding that that is often an uncomfortable item for teenagers to shop for, but that it's important.
Hirtz said the best part of the shopping experience was seeing the students light up the next day at school when others noticed their new clothes. She could see their self-esteem was better just in the way they walked.
"If it wasn't for Goodfellows, then they wouldn't have that opportunity to pick out those outfits, and that gave them the confidence and the power to walk through middle school," she said.
Hirtz said a lot of individuals are familiar with Goodfellows, and especially the annual Christmas party the organization puts on, but the non-profit is so much more.
"They provide things that are needed daily, not just around Christmas time," she said.
The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been helping the underserved in Daviess County for more than 100 years. It was founded by Lawrence Hager Sr., publisher of what was then the Owensboro Inquirer, and the club was carried on by Hager family's Public Life Foundation and the Messenger-Inquirer. Every dollar that is raised by Goodfellows goes to assist children in need.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
