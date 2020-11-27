Linda Knott can see the difference the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro makes on Hager Preschool students every day.
Knott, a Hager family advocate, said a lot of students come to the school in need. The Goodfellows do a good job of providing clothes for Hager students, but they also provide much more, she said.
“A lot of our children are in need of dental services,” Knott said, adding that many of the students do have a medical card that covers some dental costs. “The medical card doesn’t cover all, like if a student needs to be sedated to have work done.”
She said Goodfellows is “so gracious” and ready to help if and when any student at the school needs them, and now that a lot more people are struggling because of the coronavirus, the Goodfellows are “more important now than ever.”
The need is great in the community, she said, and Goodfellows helps to curb that.
“All you have to do is come and look at our kid’s faces to see how Goodfellows benefits them,” she said. “Students love coming to school in a warm coat and new shoes.”
Hager will begin shopping for new clothes and other items for Christmas next week, as COVID-19 has put a lot of that behind, Knott said.
Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer is currently unavailable. Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call
Sara and David Martin … $250
In honor of Bob and Hettie Gillette,
Gary L. Eaton, and Ben Lee Hartz … $250
In memory of John C. Gist, Emily Helm.
and Ernest and Elizabeth Head … $100
Total as of Nov. 27, 2020 … $600
