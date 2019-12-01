Most aspects of our lives have moved online, and that also includes Owensboro's own homegrown charity serving local children.
We go shopping, pay bills and even order groceries through the internet, so why not give to charity online? Since 2011, the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been accepting online donations.
One hundred percent of the donations will be used to provide shoes, coats, clothing, and emergency dental care to children in need throughout the year, as well as help make possible the annual Christmas Party.
Outside of the holiday season, Goodfellows works with the local school systems to provide new clothing to students who would otherwise have to wear worn out items. Goodfellows also helps local children when emergencies such as tornadoes, floods and house fires arise.
All online payments to Goodfellows are done securely through PayPal and all donations go directly to local children in need -- the same as donations made in person or by mail. Online donations to the Goodfellows Club can be made at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Those that still prefer a more classic approach can hand deliver or mail their donations for the cause.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42303. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica St.
Roll Call, Dec. 1, 2019
Previously reported $10,441.84
Goodfellows Soup Day for Kids
Anonymous cash donations $5,302
In loving memory of Joe and Louise
McKinley, Tom and Roselie Brady, Joe
Brady, and Luke Woodward by Joseph
H. McKinley Jr $500
In memory of Paul and Gertrude
Castlen by Charlie and Lisa Castlen $50
Total for Goodfellows Soup Day for
Kids $5,852
Riney Hancock Soup Day for Kids $350
Total as of Dec. 1, 2019 $16,643.84
