Many of the traditional fundraising strategies for the Goodfellows Club have been a no-go this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the total donated already at $41,837, the club is on track to reach its 2020 goal of $106,000. That number was reduced from last year’s $162,000 in anticipation of Goodfellows taking a 30% hit due to COVID-19, said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president.
In reality, Goodfellows expects to reach their goal despite the continuous uncertainty of COVID-19 in large part due to the continued support of both the private citizens and business community of Owensboro-Daviess County event in the face of their own hardships, Clark said.
“I think we will reach our goal,” he said. “I feel like we will hit it but this year has been extremely unpredictable. People have certainly been generous even while facing the crisis. Wonder Whip, Lure and El Toribo have been tremendous in helping us raise funds and reaching out to the community. Our private and business citizens are really stepping up to support us. Even though it has been a disastrous year, we are still raising funds and are still able to do what we have always done and that is provide to our area youth, which is more important than ever right now.”
Wonder Whip, at 2434 Kentucky 144, will be holding a fundraiser for the Goodfellows Club from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 with 100% of Wonder Whip’s proceeds going to Goodfellows.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclub ofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhX Q?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 10, 2020
Previously reported … $40,436.02
Margaret Smith … $200
Patricia Fagan … $200
Terry and Patti Brownson … $200
In memory of Kermit, Sallie, and Don Johnson … $100
In memory of Mary C. Bradley, Lorene K. Smith, and Carol M. Jewell by Fred
And Barbara Bradley … $100
In memory of Fred and Maurine Grant … $100
Angela Klump … $100
Clothe a child … $75
James Park … $75
Tammy M. Vernon … $51.96
In memory of David C. Fowler … $50
Alex and Patricia Monanteras … $25
In honor of Jamie Fulcher by Santa’s Workshop … $25
In memory of James Albert Sweeney on his birthday, Dec. 7 … $25
In memory of Lisa Carol Sweeney on her birthday, Dec. 9 … $25
In memory of N.M. “Chuck” Leisure … $25
In memory of Pauline Leisure Boyd and James H. Boyd … $25
Total as of Dec. 10, 2020 … $41,837.98
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
