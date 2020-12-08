Even though restaurants are struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic, two second-generation Owensboro restaurateurs are coming together to raise money for the Goodfellows Club this week.
Lure Seafood and Grille and El Toribio Mexican Restaurant will be using the Good Time Tent at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard for two nights of dining to help needy children.
The cost is $35 for one night’s dining or $65 for both nights.
People can dine in or carry out meals.
“Well, we’ve been dealt a bad hand throughout COVID, but I refuse to let that break my spirit,” Ben Skiadas, Lure’s owner, said Monday. “Instead, I want to be as creative as possible to keep my crews working, and I want to give back to this awesome community that keeps supporting us through our industry’s tough time.”
“The reason we are donating to Goodfellows is it has been helping children in our community for decades and this year has been especially tough for all nonprofit fundraising,” said Alejandra Toribio. “We want to help those who are directly helping our community.”
Wednesday’s menu features food from Lure and cocktails from El Toribio.
On Thursday, the menu is from El Toribio with cocktails from Lure.
Wednesday’s menu features pork roulade with chorizo and elote ravioli served with a classic margarita; barbecued bacon-wrapped shrimp and grits with mango chutney paired with a cucumber jalapeño margarita; and carrot cake pop with icing pipette and a spiked orchada.
Thursday’s features mini chicken enchiladas verde with Mexican mule; pork tamales with Molé with a New York sour; and cheesecake chimichangas with chocolate sauce paired with raspberry martini.
For reservations or carryout call 270-240-4556 for Lure or 270-302-6672 for El Toribio
Since 1916, Goodfellows has provided gifts for underprivileged children in the community as well as clothing and dental care.
Every dollar that is raised by Goodfellows goes to assist children in need.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13.
Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 8
Previously reported … $28,836
Anonymous … $1,000
Hunter Reigler … $1,000
In memory of Lt. Woodrow Holbrook
and Capt. Gilbert Stuart Holbrook,
who died in WWII … $400
Jerry Morris … $259.84
Cynthia and Michael Fiorella … $250
Wes Daughtry … $207.87
In memory of our parents, Eugene and
Gertrude Stroud, and James M and
Mary Davis, and my wife Martha Davis
Stroud … $200
In memory of Kenneth H. and Laura
B. Knight, and Conrad and Roberta J.
Embry … $200
Anonymous … $150
Eddy Carter … $103.93
Gene Spinks … $103.93
In memory of Ferne and Barney
Barnhart and Meredith Holman
Howell by Shanna, Mark, Samantha,
Paul, Holly, John Mark, Job, Ginny
Ferne and Owen … $103.93
In memory of David Hundley … $100
Martha Hahus … $100
Cami and Gerry Frey … $77.95
In loving memory of George
Collignon, Jr. by Mr. and Mrs. George
Collignon … $50
In memory of Frank Russell … $50
In memory of Justin Clark … $50
In memory of Ralph Kunze … $50
In memory of Tom and Martha Laswell
by Janet and Rich Suwanski … $50
In memory of Joe and Genevieve
Suwanski by Rich and Janet
Suwanski … $50
Soup Day for Kids … $25
In memory of Jerry and Maxine
Price … $25
Amy Silvert … $25
Melinda Annin … $20.78
In memory of friends and family,
Merry Christmas, Patricia Kelley … $20
Total as of Dec. 8 … $33,509.23
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.