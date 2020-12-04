Over the past nine years, Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant has raised more than $3,000 toward the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, an organization he sees every day that makes an impact on OPS students.
Specifically, Constant participates in a No Shave November fundraiser, in which he forgoes shaving for the month of November and asks for donations toward the organization. This year he raised $600 for the club.
“I’ve been doing this for nine years, but I have taken it to social media for the last three years,” Constant said. “When I took it to social media, I got more of a response from friends and family that live far away that noticed I was trying to do good on behalf of the kids.”
He said he is humbled by the response he has been getting from his fundraiser.
Each year he raises anywhere from $300 to $400, and this year it’s up, Constant said, because he thinks more families are in need, largely due to the pandemic. He said OPS youth service centers, which help connect families to the Goodfellows organization, are receiving more and more requests for the holidays.
Goodfellows has always been “front and center” for helping with those needs, Constant said, and not just with clothes and toys. Goodfellows assists a lot with medical and dental needs as well.
“It’s a lot, and impactful, and you know kids feel better when their mouth feel better,” he said.
“The Messiah” performance that has taken place in Owensboro for about 80 years had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic. Proceeds from that performance also benefit Goodfellows, which is why Constant has been performing in that group for the past 25 years.
“I do that because it benefits Goodfellows,” he said. “I have felt very passionate about that organization since I can remember being knowledgeable of them. Just the fact that everything that they raise goes back out to kids. I just can’t be thankful enough for that organization.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
{span}Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.{/span}
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 4, 2020
Previously reported … $21,255.54
In honor of Joseph Kotheimer Jr.,
Thomas Roger Humphrey MD, Scott
And Maryanne Chapman, and Alan
and Kent Humphrey … $500
In memory of Pat McEnroe … $500
In memory of Charlie Mattingly … $500
In memory of Inez Winstead and
Sally Wilford … $300
In loving memory of Cissy by Ron … $300
Augusta Neal … $259.84
Will Taylor … $103.93
Steve and Renee Shultz … $103.93
Carolyn and William Hawkins … $100
In memory of Connie Smith … $51.96
Taylor Deveaux … $51.96
Genera and James Fulkerson … $50
In loving memory of Milton Wardrip
and Steve Wardrip by Wilma
Waldrip … $50
Tanya James … $25.98
In memory of Eva Lee Nicks by
Byron and Linda Cason … $25
Anonymous … $20
Total as of Dec. 4, 2020 … $24,198.14
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
