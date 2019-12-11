The staff at Sorgho Elementary School has seen first-hand how the Goodfellows Club helps children in need.

Goodfellows is known largely for its annual Christmas party for children who otherwise wouldn't have much of a Christmas. But it's in the schools where Goodfellows does its most important work.

"Goodfellows is a blessing for the community," said Lucas Vilorio, Family Resource Center coordinator at Sorgho.

In the years that Vilorio has been at the schools, he has seen Goodfellows provide needed clothes for students and even cover the cost of some dental care.

So it was natural that Vilorio, and the Sorgho staff, would want to give back. This week, they will do just that when they hold their annual Christmas pot luck fundraiser, with the proceeds going to Goodfellows.

Goodfellows works in the schools year-round, but winter is especially important.

"This is the perfect time of year" to support Goodfellows, Vilorio said, because "kids don't have the right clothing." Goodfellows provides new clothes, shoes and winter coats to students who otherwise would wear second-hand clothing, or items that don't fit.

"It's amazing to see a little child in the morning after we purchase the clothes," Vilorio said.

Because Goodfellows has always had the support of the community, he said he is never hesitant to turn to the non-profit group to assist a child.

"Any time we need them, they are there," Vilorio said. "... We do need the community to understand that when you give to this organization, you should have no doubt this money is going to the right place and is putting kids first."

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 11, 2019

Previously reported $43,506.56

Our Mother and Father were strong

advocates for children. Their five sons

continue that legacy $2,500

In honor of our family by Ernie and

Nadine Shock $500

Anonymous $300

Kappa Kappa Iota National Professional

Organization of Educators, Delta

Chapter, Owensboro, KY $205

In memory of Earnestine DeJarnatt and

Dr. William Gabbert by the Beacon

Sunday School class of First Baptist

Church $200

In memory of our parents, John and

Mary Jacobi and Leonard and Bernice

Worth by Ken and Gayle Jacobi $200

In honor of our "Greats"; Iona, Etain,

Rhett, and Zoe by MeMe and Pop $200

Maxine and Bob Goebel $200

In memory of parents by Dr. and Mrs.

Noel Maddox $100

In memory of the Johnson family;

Kermit, Sallie, Don, and David by

Nancy O'Bryan $100

In memory of my husband, James

Lony Thomson by Henrietta Thomson

Thomson Machinery Co. $100

Mary Hughes $100

In memory of B.C. and Clara Green by

Suzette and Nathan Nunley $100

In loving memory of Herman and Anna

Royal, Effie Hawkins, Clarence and

Lessie Ford, and Icie Trogdon by

Sharon and Patsy $100

Gates F. Young Trust $100

Evan and Kathryn Grant $100

Anonymous $80

In honor of Kim and Tom by Dr. and

Mrs. Noel Maddox $50

In memory of Norm Williams, Gerald

Vaught, Ray Stevens, Betty Sauter,

and Tony Sauter by Marge Williams $50

In loving memory of Matt Newcomb $35

In loving memory of Jim Burns by

wife and family $30

In memory of J.D. Payne, Dec. 11

on his birthday by family $25

In memory of Justus Otto Bratcher by

Ina Marie Bratcher $25

Total as of Dec. 11, 2019 $48,906.56

