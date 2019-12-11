The staff at Sorgho Elementary School has seen first-hand how the Goodfellows Club helps children in need.
Goodfellows is known largely for its annual Christmas party for children who otherwise wouldn't have much of a Christmas. But it's in the schools where Goodfellows does its most important work.
"Goodfellows is a blessing for the community," said Lucas Vilorio, Family Resource Center coordinator at Sorgho.
In the years that Vilorio has been at the schools, he has seen Goodfellows provide needed clothes for students and even cover the cost of some dental care.
So it was natural that Vilorio, and the Sorgho staff, would want to give back. This week, they will do just that when they hold their annual Christmas pot luck fundraiser, with the proceeds going to Goodfellows.
Goodfellows works in the schools year-round, but winter is especially important.
"This is the perfect time of year" to support Goodfellows, Vilorio said, because "kids don't have the right clothing." Goodfellows provides new clothes, shoes and winter coats to students who otherwise would wear second-hand clothing, or items that don't fit.
"It's amazing to see a little child in the morning after we purchase the clothes," Vilorio said.
Because Goodfellows has always had the support of the community, he said he is never hesitant to turn to the non-profit group to assist a child.
"Any time we need them, they are there," Vilorio said. "... We do need the community to understand that when you give to this organization, you should have no doubt this money is going to the right place and is putting kids first."
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 11, 2019
Previously reported $43,506.56
Our Mother and Father were strong
advocates for children. Their five sons
continue that legacy $2,500
see soup/page b6
In honor of our family by Ernie and
Nadine Shock $500
Anonymous $300
Kappa Kappa Iota National Professional
Organization of Educators, Delta
Chapter, Owensboro, KY $205
In memory of Earnestine DeJarnatt and
Dr. William Gabbert by the Beacon
Sunday School class of First Baptist
Church $200
In memory of our parents, John and
Mary Jacobi and Leonard and Bernice
Worth by Ken and Gayle Jacobi $200
In honor of our "Greats"; Iona, Etain,
Rhett, and Zoe by MeMe and Pop $200
Maxine and Bob Goebel $200
In memory of parents by Dr. and Mrs.
Noel Maddox $100
In memory of the Johnson family;
Kermit, Sallie, Don, and David by
Nancy O'Bryan $100
In memory of my husband, James
Lony Thomson by Henrietta Thomson
Thomson Machinery Co. $100
Mary Hughes $100
In memory of B.C. and Clara Green by
Suzette and Nathan Nunley $100
In loving memory of Herman and Anna
Royal, Effie Hawkins, Clarence and
Lessie Ford, and Icie Trogdon by
Sharon and Patsy $100
Gates F. Young Trust $100
Evan and Kathryn Grant $100
Anonymous $80
In honor of Kim and Tom by Dr. and
Mrs. Noel Maddox $50
In memory of Norm Williams, Gerald
Vaught, Ray Stevens, Betty Sauter,
and Tony Sauter by Marge Williams $50
In loving memory of Matt Newcomb $35
In loving memory of Jim Burns by
wife and family $30
In memory of J.D. Payne, Dec. 11
on his birthday by family $25
In memory of Justus Otto Bratcher by
Ina Marie Bratcher $25
Total as of Dec. 11, 2019 $48,906.56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.