Although virtual learning during the pandemic has created a different environment for students and staff, Kelly May, Audubon Elementary School Family Resource Center coordinator, is not allowing any challenges caused by COVID-19 to interfere with the partnership the schools share with the Goodfellows Club.
May said it is just a matter communicating with families that the Goodfellows Club and the resource center are still available to assist with needs.
“In some ways it’s still the same, and in other ways, very, very different,” she said. “Parents are doing all they can to make sure that their children are doing what they need to do in their classrooms and parents are still working … so (we’re) just trying to make communication just as easy as possible.”
May said teachers are also great with notifying the family resource centers when they have concerns.
She said Goodfellows Club also still helps the c enter meet those needs by providing clothing and other assistance.
“Goodfellows is … such a gem that we have in this community,” she said. “What a blessing; what a resource.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 22
Previously reported … $107,146.01
In loving memory of Jan Mulligan and
Rick Kamuf, who gave themselves to
the world by Carl Mulligan and Kathryn
Roberts … $2,500
In memory of Ernie and Martine Davis . . . $1,000
In memory of Troy and Lucille Vowels … $1,000
For the Western Kentucky Botanical
Garden Soup Day in memory of Faye,
David, and Jack Moffitt, Jim and
Barry Moffitt, Bob and Mary Ann
Kendall, Judy and Jim Poteat, and
Angie Johnson … $300
Remembering the Messiah by the
Owensboro Choral Society … $205
West Louisville Elementary … $200
First Presbyterian Church … $200
In memory of our parents, Gene and
Helen Davis, and Dr. and Mrs. Charles
O’Neal by Jean Iles and Steve … $200
In memory of Sarah King … $103.93
In memory of Frank Rubel by his wife,
Jacquie Miles … $100
In loving memory of Dennis
Mattingly by the Ackerman family … $100
In memory of my caring, hard
working husband of 61 years,
Darrell W. Moseley … $100
Bill and Karen Young … $100
In memory of Barry Clark by his wife,
Bonnie … $100
Ron and Jeana Bamberger … $100
In memory of Bud and Mary
Robinson, Kermit and Lois Robinson,
and Rita Robinson … $100
In honor of George Collignon … $100
Merry Christmas to Mom (Gram) and
Dad (Grampa) by Jeremy, Lauren,
Shannon, Katelyn, and Aiden … $100
In memory of Haywood and Katie
Mae Norris, and William Mitchell
Epison … $75
In memory of deceased members of
the Craycroft and Meister families
by Rose and John … $50
In honor of Isabelle and Sofia … $50
In memory of Ed and Pauline Roberts … $50
Anonymous … $50
In memory of Dr. Bill Chandler … $50
In memory of Justin Adcock who left
us much too early in life, by the
LeCates family … $25
In memory of my parents, Mr. and
Mrs. James O. Beane, and my son,
J.W. Robertson by Linda L. Jones … $20
Total as of December 22, 2020 … $114,124.94
Correction: A listing in the Dec. 21 Roll Call should have read; In memory of Eric Dean Emmerson by David and Mary Ruth Emmerson … $51.96
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.