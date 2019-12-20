Every year, the South Hampton Homemakers Club adopts four to five local organizations to aid monetarily or through donating needed supplies. While the club shifts its focus annually, one organization that it traditionally supports is the Goodfellows Club.
In 1916, Lawrence Hager of the Owensboro Inquirer began serving impoverished Owensboro children at Christmas. More than 100 years later, Hager's organization, known as the Goodfellows Club, continues to provide for needy children. The 103-year-old organization provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care -- year-round -- along with a December Christmas party for children in need. All of the money raised each year goes to help children; there are no administrative fees.
In all, there are eight homemakers clubs around Owensboro-Daviess County with each serving under the umbrella of the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office. This year, the South Hampton club donated $200 to Goodfellows, said Linda Avery, club treasurer.
"Each year at our annual Christmas dinner we hold a silent auction," she said. "We try to give at least $200 every year. We all bring items in and we auction it off between ourselves and that is how we raise the money."
While Goodfellows can depend on the South Hampton club's monetary help, the club does more than that, Avery said.
"We don't just give money," she said. "We also donate our time and the respective talents of our members. One thing that we do is provide deserts for their soup day every year."
Aside from aiding in Goodfellows, all eight of the Homemakers Clubs around the area work year-round aiding charitable and community organizations as well as supporting the local 4-H and providing life-skills courses, she said.
"We will be helping Cathy Mullins fill care packages for our veterans in March," she said. "We also work to raise funds so that we can sponsor area children involved in 4-H so they can attend various summer camps. All of these organizations aiding the youth in our community are extremely important for our community and we are happy to be able to support as many as we can."
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 20, 2019
Previously reported … $89,302.56
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden
Soup Day for Kids …
Anonymous cash donations … $2,697
Friend of the Garden by Betty Sue Hill …$500
Garden Angel … $250
In memory of Katherine, Hattie, Pete,
Irma, and Myron … $250
In memory of Nell and Ralph Wible, and
Lucille and Bill Scott by Gayle and
Ralph Wible … $200
In loving memory of Jay Warren and
Gordie Greene by Anna Greene … $100
Happy birthday John III and Lisa by
John and Mary Medley … $100
Sheffer Law Firm … $100
In memory of Jack, Faye, David, Uncle
Jim, Aunt Kay, and Barry … $75
In memory of Uncle Bob, Aunt Sissy,
and Mark … $75
In honor of our daughters by Gary and
Pat Satterwhite … $60
In memory of Judy and Jim Potent … $50
In memory of Sam Francis … $50
In memory of John Whitmer by Bob
and Cindy Whitmer … $50
Duke and Tamara Brubaker … $50
In honor of Barbara Bittman by Cathy
Schmitt … $25
In memory of Maxine and Jerry Price
by Patti Price … $20
Total for Western Kentucky
Botanical Garden Soup Day for
Kids … $4,652
In loving memory of Mary Jeanne and
Pete Dewey, and Nancy and Bill
Hurley … $1,000
Messenger Inquirer Soup Day for Kids .. $482
In honor of Mary Froehlich … $362
Merry Christmas from your friends at
Audubon Elementary School … $323
In memory of Marsha, Susan, and
Tommy Kasey by Jerry Kasey … $300
Married Ladies Reading Club … $265
In memory of Melissa Baber by Hager
Preschool Staff … $155
In memory of Luther and Myrtle
Mercer … $100
In memory of Joe and Catherine
Conkright by Steve and Karen
Maddox … $100
In memory of Marvin and Pauline
Melhiser by Steve and Karen Maddox … $100
In memory of Jim Wiggins … $100
In memory of Butch Clark … $100
In memory of my father, Hugh "Tommy"
Feldpausch, Uncle Ralph Clark, and
Ronnie by Michael … $100
Messenger Inquirer Customer Service
Jeans Day … $100
In memory of Matt Ross by Mike and
Mary Pat Gray … $100
In loving memory of my beloved
husband, Darrell and his traveling
Buddy, Ms Alice. Darrell and I loved our
grandparents, parents, aunts, and
uncles and I hope their celebration in
Heaven is glorious … $100
In memory of Rachel Atherton by
Wednesday Lunch Bunch … $75
In honor of Joe Bachmeier by the
OHRH Budget Mgmt Engineer Dept. … $20
Total as of Dec. 20, 2019 … $97,836.56
Corrections:
A listing in the Dec. 14 Roll Call
should have read: In memory of Clara
and LeRoy Bivins by Anne and James
Roberts … $25
Two listings in the Dec. 19 Roll Call
should have read: In honor of my
great-great granddaughter, Adellynn
Johnson by Betty Brewer … $10
In memory of Larry Hager, Jr. and
Frankie Scott Hager by The Lawrence
and Augusta Hager Foundation… $5,000.
