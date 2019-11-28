Thanksgiving is more than a time for giving thanks and dining with friends and family.
It also marks the start of the 104th annual Goodfellows Club fund drive to help the disadvantaged children of the community have a merry Christmas and to help them with their needs throughout the new year.
It all began in December 1916 when Lawrence W. Hager, whose family owned the afternoon newspaper, the Owensboro Inquirer, set out to write a story about a Christmas party for needy children.
An organization called the Charity Girls had sponsored Christmas parties for children in Owensboro since 1911.
It would be a feel-good story.
But Hager discovered that the organization was disbanding because the members were settling into marriages and raising families.
Hager, who was later editor and publisher of the combined Messenger-Inquirer, decided not to write a story about the end of Christmas parties for poor children.
Instead, he decided to start his own.
Christmas was for children, he said.
And no child should be for
see fund/page b6
gotten at Christmas.
The Goodfellows Club was born that day.
That first year, Owensboroans gave $524.50 to provide a party for 1,200 children.
In addition to the toys, that money provided for 1,000 pairs of socks and $150 worth of food.
But expenses have grown through the years.
Barry Carden, this year's Goodfellows president, said the goal this year is $162,000.
That's less than the $174,379 raised last year.
But Carden said that included a lot of one-time memorial gifts.
So far this year, the club has spent nearly $116,000 on children.
"The majority of our annual spending is for clothing needs," Carden said. "In addition to clothing we provide dental care and emergency/disaster assistance."
But the focus this time of year is on the Dec. 21 Christmas party for 800 to 900 children at the Sportscenter.
Most of us don't see kids sent to school in worn-out, inappropriate clothing.
Or children suffering from toothaches because of a lack of proper dental care.
Or children wearing shoes that don't fit but without money at home to replace them.
But they're there and the Goodfellows Club is still there for them.
People often ask who are the Goodfellows.
They are people who are concerned that even a single child may be going without basic necessities in Owensboro-Daviess County.
They are the people who give what they can to see that that doesn't happen.
The Goodfellows Club has evolved through the years.
In 1921, it began buying underwear for needy children.
Nine years later, shoes were added.
In 1980, Goodfellows began providing coats, jackets and sweaters.
Hats, jeans and shirts were added in 1981.
And in 1985, emergency dental care was added to the program.
Competition for benefit dollars is keener than ever now.
But those who wonder how the money is really spent can know that every cent of their money is used for the children.
There are no paid workers or officers in the Goodfellows Club.
Lawrence W. Hager died on Christmas Day 1982.
Until then, he had only missed one of the traditional Christmas parties -- during World War I when he was serving in the U.S. Army.
It would have been his dream that the Goodfellows Club would no longer be needed in 2019.
But it is.
And you can help.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica Street or made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
The money reported below wraps up the 2018 campaign.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Nov. 28, 2019
Previously reported … $142,000.42
In memory of Alexander Stewart
Hager by Bruce and Lia Hager … $10,000
B.J. Killian Foundation … $7,500
Sazerac Company … $2,500
In loving memory of Alex Hager by the
Sally Hager Wood Family … $2,500
Women's Guild … $2,000
OPS students … $900
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Josh Niehaus … $500
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by the Saliba family, Jalile, Badih, and
Kristi, and Marwan and Maurice … $500
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hagar
by Opus Inspection … $500
Williams match for Joseph Triplett … $500
In memory of Alex Hager by the
PLFO … $500
Marathon Petroleum matching gift … $478
OMS-NJHS … $365.82
OMU Soup Day for Kids … $280
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Mark Griffey … $250
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Lawrence Hager … $250
Anonymous … $250
In memory of Alex Hager by Joseph
Battista … $250
In memory of Robert D. Gillette, Jr. by
Jack Gillette … $250
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
love, Lisa and Kristen … $200
Anonymous … $200
Girls Inc. … $200
In memory of Alexander S. Hager by
the Speciale family … $200
Boardwalk Pipelines matching grant
added to 2018 Estes Elementary No
Shave November … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Sue Howard … $100
Allen Holbrook … $100
In memory of our good friend and
client, Bob Gillette by Debbi Jenkins,
Gail Tway, and Dan Clifton at Hilliard
Lyons Trust Company LLC… $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Abbe Augenstein … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Hope Boyd … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Scott and Kathy Hornaday … $100
In memory of Stewart Hager by the
Tues/Wed Bridge Club … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by I/M Solutions Forum … $100
In memory of Alex Hager by Bruce
Bates … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Lisa LaBine … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jackie Stogsdill … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Brett Davis … $100
In memory of Bob Gillette by Sally
and Malcolm Bryant… $100
In memory of Alex Hager by Sally
and Malcolm Bryant … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Nancy Lovett … $100
In memory of Alex; we at Parsons have
always admired the Hagers' dedication
to family. Arms around you at this time
of such a heartbreaking loss … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager,
Our hearts are broken, Ted, Sid,
August, Erich, and Tony Neal … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Robert Schumaker … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jacie Sheron … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Vicki Stogsdill … $100
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Geoffrey Yerem … $100
In memory of Alex Stewart Hager by
Carol Moore … $75
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jennifer Sandifer … $75
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by David Boeyink … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Sy and Brenda Clark … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Way of Knoxville … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Allen Holbrook and Forrest Roberts…$50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Julie Fulcher … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Tze Chien and Morton Holbrook … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Samyag Jubran … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jacque Kelly … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jim Valerio … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Jim Yager ,… $50
In memory of Hartman Taylor by
David and Sara Hemmingway … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Mike Fiorella … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Patricia Lees … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by the Episcopal School of Knoxville,
Inc. … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Joanne Berry … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Miriam Roff … $50
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Vanessa Hager Roff … $50
In memory of Alex Hager by Ed and
Christie Irvin … $30
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Alexander & Company … $25
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Suzette and Nathan Nunley … $25
Anonymous … $25
Total as of Nov. 28, 2019 … $174,379.24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.