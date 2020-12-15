The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden made a contribution to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro recently in honor of a dedicated volunteer, Montie Edwards, according to a representative at the garden.
The garden wanted to make the surprise donation to Goodfellows in honor of Edwards, according to the representative who didn’t want to be identified, “because of his many services to the garden as a volunteer.” She said making the donation in his name was a way to thank him for his contributions.
The $100 donation to the Goodfellows Club is to support its efforts in the community.
“The Goodfellows have always been of supreme importance to the gardens and we have striven to follow that up with support,” she said.
In Owensboro, the Goodfellows Club has worked since 1916 to make sure that no child in this community is forgotten at Christmas.
And throughout the year, the Goodfellows Club provides money for clothing, shoes, coats, and emergency dental and medical care to children in need.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhX Q?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.15, 2020
Previously reported … $50,315.66
Consolidated Mechanical … $1,000
Jo Anne and Jon Skillman … $519.69
In honor of Marsha Kasey, Susan Kasey,
Donald Kasey, Tommy Kasey, and Leo
and Alice Kasey … $500
In memory of Morton and Margaret
Holbrook by Morton Holbrook III and
Allen Holbrook … $500
In memory of James McCarroll by
Anita McCarroll … $500
In memory of Murray Hale, Jack
Wells, Bob Anderson, DeeDee Baur,
Don Aldridge, Anita Newman, and
Wanda Oldham by Tab and Vicki
Quisenberry … $400
Anonymous … $300
Disciples Women’s Ministry of First
Christian Church … $300
Anonymous … $300
Anita Daughtry … $250
In memory of Donna Kay Nall by
Bobby and Debbie Arnold, Jerry and
Gayle Howton, Betty Hunt, Ron and
Rosemary Rumage, and Estil and
Dianne Woodward … $207.87
In memory of Gary Beauchamp and
Andrew Beauchamp by Lori
Beauchamp … $200
Sorgho Elementary School … $151
In loving memory of R.J. and Christine
Hunter, Pete Foster, and David R.
Hunter … $150
Connie Ford … $103.93
Jennifer Atwell … $103.93
Sue Fowler … $103.93
Cheryl Ray … $103.93
Linda Field … $103.93
Wes Daughtry … $103.93
Office Furniture & Forms LLC … $100
In memory of Rachael L. Kamuf … $100
In memory of our parents, Mr. and
Mrs. Paul A. Bickwermert, Sr. … $100
In memory of our parents, Mr. and
Mrs. Charles B. (John) Payne … $100
Gates F. Young Trust … $100
Because Jesus loves every one of us
exactly the same. Lisa and Paul
Heady … $100
Clothe a Child … $75
In memory of Paul, Denise, and
Maxine Carrico … $75
Sean Brown … $51.96
Christdoulos Nousiadis … $51.96
In memory of Thomas and Dorothy
Mattingly … $50
In memory of Eppie Rosner by Dottie
and Pam Spencer … $50
In memory of my grandson and best
friend, Cody Scott Glover, forever “21”
by Poppy … $50
In memory of Spencer and Andrea
Stephen by Karen … $50
In honor of Principal Nathan Satterly
by the faculty and staff of West
Louisville Elementary School … $50
In memory of Lydia, David, Bobbie, and
Tony Jenkins … $40
Merry Christmas and Happy
Holidays … $30
In memory of Charlie Jennings … $25
Thank You … $20
Total as of Dec. 15, 2020 … $57,436.72
Correction: A listing in the
Dec. 13 Roll Call should have
read: In honor of teachers by Terry
Wigton … $310
