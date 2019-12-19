It's a wonderful gesture to write a heartfelt thank you.
The Goodfellows Club receives many letters and cards of thanks throughout the year. The club does far more than provide at-risk children with a party and gifts during the holiday season.
Throughout the year, Goodfellows works with school districts' family resource counselors to make sure students in need receive the clothing and dental care they need. The club's officials work with school officials because children are their business, and they know best who needs what.
Also, 100% of Goodfellows' donations is spent on children in need. The club pays no administrative fees. Everyone who works for Goodfellows is a volunteer.
Here is a small sample of the thank you notes the Goodfellows Club receives. Names of recipients are not included in order to respect their privacy.
Actually, these notes should be addressed to everyone in the community who hosted soup days, took up office donations or dug deep in their pockets to give to Goodfellows. Without them, none of this would be possible.
"Dear Goodfellows,
"Thank you so much for the opportunity to get my children clothes for school. I know they can go to school and stay warm.
"It means so much to kids to go to school with new clothes. Thanks to your wonderful organization for making that possible."
A mother of four children wrote a long thank you for the annual Christmas party at the Sportscenter. Here is an excerpt:
"I can't explain how helpful your selflessness has been to my family," she wrote.
"Unfortunately, my children and I lost my husband ... unexpectedly in November 2017, so this time of year has been difficult both emotionally and financially ... ."
Goodfellows helped to lessen her load, the letter said.
And, finally, this letter came in the mail.
"We want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This program is a godsend to us. We are on a fixed income and if not for programs like these I don't know what we would do. You all are truly a blessing to me and my family."
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 19, 2019
Previously reported … $69,716.56
In memory of Larry Hager, Jr. and Frankie Scott Hager … $5,000
Mr. and Mrs. William R. Harper … $5,000
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. ... $1,776
Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund at the
Green River Community Foundation … $1,000
Daviess County Public Schools thanks
Goodfellows for putting "Kids First" … $705
In memory of our parents, Thomas
Roger and Sarah Humphrey and
Joseph and Jean Kotheimer; our
brothers, Alan and Kent Humphrey, and
Michael Kotheimer; and Scott and Mary
Anne Chapman by Roger and PK
Humphrey … $500
In honor of Charlie Jernigan, Harold
Pointer, and James Clark by Bobby
Epley and Belva … $500
In memory of deceased members of
the Gene Frey, Sr. and Jack
Feldpaush, Sr. families … $500
In memory of my son, Steve B. Sharp,
Love you and miss you, Mom … $300
In honor of my son, Randy D. Sharp
and family, Alicia, Stephanie, Jamie,
and Nathan, Merry Christmas, Love,
Mom … $300
Anonymous … $300
Connie Short … $250
In memory of Margaret O'Bryan
Fitts … $200
In memory of Madge O'Bryan Hill … $200
In loving memory of our parents, Fred
Lewis and Minerva Dale Lewis by the
Lewis family … $200
In memory of my wife, Martha and our
parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Stroud
and James and Mary Davis … $200
South Hampton Homemakers … $200
Additional donation for the Messiah … $150
In memory of Preston and Frances
Long … $150
In memory of Frances and Jim
Robinson … $100
In loving memory of R.J. and Christine
Hunter, Pete Foster, and David R.
Hunter … $100
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Knight … $100
In memory of Joan K. Adams by Paul
Morsey … $100
In honor of our grandchildren, Sam,
Isabella, Gabby, Rex, Charlie, Sylvie,
and Dillon … $100
In loving memory of Rebecca Julius
Perkins, an advocate for children by
Jean Julius … $100
In memory of William S. Horton by the
Green River Chapter of Kentucky
Public Retirees … $100
Precious memories still linger in our
hearts for Billy "Tex" Taylor by the
Taylor family … $100
In loving memory of Walter Elder by
his wife … $100
In memory of Ola Mae and Jack
Calhoun by Jackie and Tom Maddox … $100
In loving memory of my husband, Bruce
Coffey and my grandson, Jacob Bruce
Helwig by Nina Coffey … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Gene Perrin and Pete
Parks … $100
In loving memory of Don Bennett,
Thelma Bennett, and Gertrude Ischer
by Marian Bennett … $60
In honor of Isabelle and Sofia … $50
In loving memory of Joseph Lee Autry,
Anthony Keith Autry, Richard Bryan
Autry, and Lonnie J. Whitfill by Anne
K. Autry … $50
In memory of Mom, Judy Bittel … $50
Julia Crago … $50
In memory of Ben, Nora, Ben, Jr., and
George Mattingly … $50
In memory of Drury and Jennie
Howard … $50
In loving memory of Herman J. Loyd by
family … $50
In loving memory of Bob and Marie
Stewart … $50
In loving memory of Bob Berry by
wife, Margaret and family … $50
In loving memory of my grandson,
Cody S. Glover who's life was taken
Sept. 3, 2017. A sweeter soul never
lived. by R.M. Miller … $50
In memory of our parents, Joseph and
Mary Jane Craycroft and Carrol and
Marianne Meister … $50
In honor of all College View Middle
School teachers and staff; especially
Hannah's teachers this year, Rhonda
Smith, Christina Howard, Christine
Tanner, Mike Riggs, Sarah Brawner,
Travis Ashby, Wes McDonald, Judy
Trunnell, and Marie Holder. God bless
you all! … $50
In memory of Lisa Evans by Allen
McManus … $50
In loving memory of Justin Adcock by
Mom, Grandmother, and Aunt Debbie .. $40
In loving memory of Lawrence S.
Murphy by Mary Evelyn and family … $30
In memory of Myrtle Winkler by
Ernestine Winkler … $25
In memory of my husband, Joseph
Darrell Evans, and our grandchildren,
Isabella Hardin, and Cody Alan
Smith … $20
In honor of my great granddaughter,
Adellynn Johnson by Betty Brewer … $10
In memory of Nicky Hayden … $10
In honor of Donnie and Shirley
Story … $10
Total as of Dec. 19, 2019 … $89,302.56
