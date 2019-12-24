From the time Erica Carbon was 6 or 7 years old, the annual Goodfellows Club's Christmas party at the Sportscenter has been part of her family's holiday tradition.
Carbon was an only child. If her mom couldn't take her to the party, Carbon went with her aunts and cousins.
"We went every year, and we looked forward to going every year," she said.
As a child, Carbon remembers receiving apples, oranges and candy. Goodfellows showed holiday movies, such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," on a projection screen. After a program, children would line up to receive a gift.
"We were always excited to see what toy we would get," she said.
Carbon takes her daughters now. They are Emersyn, 17 months, and Genesis, 12.
Now, Carbon is 37 and a mom of two, but she still enjoys attending the Goodfellows Christmas party.
For example, Carbon couldn't believe it when Spider Man repelled from the Sportscenter ceiling a few years ago.
"One year Santa came in on a motorcycle," she said.
As an adult, Carbon has noticed at least one positive change. Thanks to better organization, children don't have to wait in the toy line nearly as long as they did when she was small.
Carbon said she appreciates the city of Owensboro offering free bus rides to the Sportscenter for the Goodfellows party.
She wanted to share a message with donors who support Goodfellows.
"You never know the smile you put on these kids' faces. For a lot of these kids, that's all they get," Carbon said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 24, 2019
Previously reported … $103,786.56
Mortgage Operation at Independence
Bank … $2,850
William M. and Sherry O'Bryan
Charitable Fund … $2,000
In memory of Ernie and Martine
Davis and Troy and Lucille Vowels
by Ernie and Lou Davis … $2,000
In loving memory of Marjorie and John
Hager and Alex Hager … $2,000
In loving memory of my grandparents,
Augusta and Lawrence Hager and Paul
and Dolly Held … $2,000
In loving memory of Bill McManus and
Larry Hager, Jr. … $2,000
Anonymous … $1,500
In memory of Don Moore, Jr., and our
parents, Dickie and John … $1,000
In honor of OPS students by the OPS
Central Office staff … $681.71
Independent Insurance Agents of
Owensboro … $500
In loving memory of Grace Medley
Ebelhar … $500
Southern Oaks Elementary School
Jeans and Soup Day for Kids … $400
In memory of Bob Harris and
George Warren by Discdaddy
family and friends … $400
In memory of our Graddad, Dr. John
S. Oldham by Jeffrey, Seth, Benjamin,
and Josie Oldham, and Mitchell and
Walker Owens … $300
In memory of our parents, Ray and
Ruth Carby, and Harry and Eva
Morris … $250
YourCause, LLC Trustee for Marathon
Petroleum Company … $210
In memory of Bandit and Baxter … $200
Leslie and David Parker … $200
In memory of our loving grandson,
Brendan Lee Hendricks by Terry and
Linda Hendricks … $150
In memory of Jim and Peggy Ryan by
Joe and Sue Haycraft … $125
In memory of Dr. H.C., Deloris, and
Glenn Deyton by TD's … $125
In memory of Kenny, Frankie, and
Gary Harris by TD's … $125
In memory of Inez Winstead … $100
In memory of Sally Wilford … $100
In memory of Marjorie Childress by
her family … $100
Anonymous … $100
In loving memory of Dad, Mom,
Randall, Darrell, Ike, Jenny, Doc, Kato,
and Midnight … $100
In honor of my good friend, George
Collignon by Ernie and Lou Davis … $100
In memory of Worden Thompson by
Carol Thompson … $100
Chuck and Wanda Keown … $100
In honor of kids at Emerson Academy
by Darrell and Denise Higginbotham … $100
In honor of Richard and Jan Evans … $100
Bryants Chapel Church … $51.37
In honor and memory of my parents,
Euwin and Augusta Beller by Les
Beller … $50
In honor and memory of my parents,
Jim and Virginia McFarland by Mary
Lois Beller … $50
In honor of our good friends, Bob,
Heather, and Mason Clark … $50
In memory of Rose Whitsett and
Charlotte Baumgarten … $50
In honor of Paul and Lisa Heady … $50
Happy Birthday, Kate! We love and
miss you! Love, Mommy and Glenny-
Benny … $50
In memory of Steven Wiseman by
Trish, Kris, Paula, Jessica, Paul, and
Gary … $30
In memory of Fred Reeves and Hugh
Frashure by Mike reeves … $26
In memory of "Horse" Johnson by Joan,
Todd, Robin, Carla, and Carrie … $25
Anonymous … $25
In memory of Edith Todd and George
and Earnestine Neal by M & S Neal … $25
In memory of Joe Durban, Officer Bill
Fenwick, George Smith, and
Margie Moore by M & S Neal … $25
In memory of Steve Thompson, Carl
O'Bryan, Junior Campbell, and
others at Lanham Brothers
Construction by M Neal … $25
In memory of Bonnie Carter , We love
and miss you! Mark, Terri, Emily and
Matt … $25
In memory of Bernard and Marjorie
Calhoun with love, Glenn and Sheila … $25
In honor of Dan and Sue Howard. Merry
Christmas Mom and Dad! With love,
Glenn and Sheila … $25
In memory of James and Sarah
Parker, and Hubert and Jenny Haire … $20
In memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs.
James O. Beane, and my son, J.W.
Robertson by Linda L. Jones … $20
In memory of Pvt. Douglas, Maria and
Walter Mattingly by Hazel and Dan
Mattingly … $15
In memory of Ethan Gillim … $10
Total as of Dec. 24, 2019 … $124,975.64
