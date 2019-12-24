From the time Erica Carbon was 6 or 7 years old, the annual Goodfellows Club's Christmas party at the Sportscenter has been part of her family's holiday tradition.

Carbon was an only child. If her mom couldn't take her to the party, Carbon went with her aunts and cousins.

"We went every year, and we looked forward to going every year," she said.

As a child, Carbon remembers receiving apples, oranges and candy. Goodfellows showed holiday movies, such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," on a projection screen. After a program, children would line up to receive a gift.

"We were always excited to see what toy we would get," she said.

Carbon takes her daughters now. They are Emersyn, 17 months, and Genesis, 12.

Now, Carbon is 37 and a mom of two, but she still enjoys attending the Goodfellows Christmas party.

For example, Carbon couldn't believe it when Spider Man repelled from the Sportscenter ceiling a few years ago.

"One year Santa came in on a motorcycle," she said.

As an adult, Carbon has noticed at least one positive change. Thanks to better organization, children don't have to wait in the toy line nearly as long as they did when she was small.

Carbon said she appreciates the city of Owensboro offering free bus rides to the Sportscenter for the Goodfellows party.

She wanted to share a message with donors who support Goodfellows.

"You never know the smile you put on these kids' faces. For a lot of these kids, that's all they get," Carbon said.

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.

