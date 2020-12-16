Local restaurant Wonder Whip donated $8,325.16 to Goodfellows, which was 100% of the sales it generated last Thursday.

This is the first year Wonder Whip has dedicated a day of sales to Goodfellows but will consider doing it again in the future.

“We are in a position as a business and restaurant to be able to do things like this and be able to do it in the future,” owner Seth Woodward said.

Employees also donated their tips to Goodfellows and the restaurant, at2434 Kentucky 144, had donation jars set up for customers.

The restaurant was fully staffed and stocked, with every employee helping out that day.

“We pushed our limitations but we got to the finish line,” said Woodward.

Woodward said the business had at least 1,000 transactions that day.

“The fact that so many people waited so long to be a part of the event and donate to the event is a testament to the giving spirit of Owensboro and the community,” he said. “We are just happy to be able to facilitate that.”

Woodward said he hopes this is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy year.

“This year was a very strange and tough year for a lot of people,” he said. “Children are caught up in the pandemic in a lot of different ways. It’s going to be a tough Christmas for a lot of folks. Doing a fundraiser like this might help brighten up Christmas for a lot of folks, particularly children.”

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 16, 2020

Previously reported … $57,436.72

Wonder Whip … $8,325.16

In memory of Bill and Nancy Hurley,

and Peter and Mary Jeanne Dewey … $1,000

In loving memory of Stephanie Hunt by

DC-KEA (Daviess County — Kentucky

Education Association) … $1,000

Stephen and Kim Collignon … $500

In memory of Dr. John S. and Wanda

Oldham by Jeff and Liz Oldham family .. $500

Paul Morsey … $500

In loving memory of uncles Bill

McManus and Larry Hager … $500

In memory of John and Betty Yager by

Jim and Demetria Yager … $500

In loving memory of Joel High,

entrepreneur, businessman,

community leader, and loyal friend by

his Chamber family … $450

In loving memory of Issac Andrew

Sterett by the Friends in Faith class of

First Christian Church … $350

In memory of Pam Kirtley by Drs. Corey

and Ashley Johnson … $250

In memory of John and Marjorie

Hager by the Speciale family … $250

Debra Zeigler … $207.87

Pearl Club Ladies Golf Association … $200

Chloe Threlkeld … $200

Happy Birthday and love to John

Medley and Lisa Medley Welch by

Mom and Dad … $200

In loving memory of Raymond and

Laura Bell Gilmore, John T. Mardis,

Jonathan Bradley Oliver, Keaton

Mathis, and Karen Gilmore by Dorothy

O’Flynn … $200

In loving memory of William R. O’Flynn

by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200

In memory of James and Margaret

Alsup … $150

In memory of Hunter and Alexzandra

Glass … $150

In memory of Emogene Daniel, W.B.

Evans, and Sue and Marion Eakins by

Kim and Randy Eakins … $103.93

Michael Corbett … $103.93

Anonymous … $100

In loving memory of Jeff and Robert

Millay by the Millay family … $100

In memory of Al Owens by Lois and

family … $100

In memory of Blake Roberts and in

honor of Owensboro Police Dept. … $100

Anonymous … $100

In memory of our parents by Charles

and Linda … $100

In memory of Suzanne Ahnell and

Ellie Magnuson by Kirsten Ahnell and

W.L. Magnuson … $100

In honor of our grandchildren: Sam and

Rex Hassman, Isabella, Gabby, and

Sylvie Hodskins, and Charlie and

Dillon West … $100

Patricia and Peter Purcell … $100

In memory of our grandsons, Jason

O’Bryan and Jeff Lang by Nana and

Papaw Schaick … $100

Anonymous … $100

In memory of my husband, James

Lony Thomson by Henrietta Thomson .. $100

In memory of our loved ones by the

Nance and Jewell families … $100

In loving memory of Carma Eaton by

Hugh I. Eaton, Melody, Barbara,

Martin, and Roger … $100

In loving memory of Louise Logsdon … $100

Donna and Stan Scott … $100

In memory of Colvin M. Owen,

Bernard Miller, and Marie F. Miller by

Larry and Jeanie Owen Miller … $75

In memory of my parents, Lois and

Nace Knott, my sister, Martha

O’Bryan Froehlich, and my brother,

Billy Knott by Jim Knott … $75

In loving memory of Bob and Marie

Stewart … $50

In loving memory of Bob Berry by wife,

Margaret and family … $50

In memory of J.D. Payne … $50

In loving memory of Don Bennett,

Thelma Bennett, and Gertrude

Ischer … $50

In memory of our parents, Joe

Henning, Ida Henning, Margaret

Willingham, and David Willingham

by Wayne and Vicky Henning … $50

In memory of Michael Braden and

Randy Barton … $50

In memory of Evelyn Brooks … $50

In memory of Myrtle Winkler and

Louella Winkler Aull by Ernestine

Winkler … $50

In loving memory of Cordelia and

Otto Roberts, Jr. by James and Anne

Roberts and Mary and Jimmy

Calhoun … $50

In loving memory of Clara and LeRoy

Bivins by Anne and James Roberts … $50

In loving memory of Ruth and Dan

Jackson, Alta and Robert Moore, and

George Holland by Anne and James

Roberts … $50

In honor of Martine Holland by Anne

And James Roberts … $50

Merry Christmas by Jay and Lynn

Wear … $50

In honor of Marianne Smith Edge … $50

Crystal Heady … $50

In loving memory of Jim Burns by

Wife and family … $30

In loving memory of our parents, Grace

and George Burge, and our sister,

Brenda Mason by Ann Duggins,

Betty Walkosak, and Steve Burge … $30

Davis and Collin Swope … $25.98

Lelia Gaines … $25

In loving memory of my husband, Bill

Banczak … $25

Total as of Dec. 16, 2020 … $75,913.59

Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

