Local restaurant Wonder Whip donated $8,325.16 to Goodfellows, which was 100% of the sales it generated last Thursday.
This is the first year Wonder Whip has dedicated a day of sales to Goodfellows but will consider doing it again in the future.
“We are in a position as a business and restaurant to be able to do things like this and be able to do it in the future,” owner Seth Woodward said.
Employees also donated their tips to Goodfellows and the restaurant, at2434 Kentucky 144, had donation jars set up for customers.
The restaurant was fully staffed and stocked, with every employee helping out that day.
“We pushed our limitations but we got to the finish line,” said Woodward.
Woodward said the business had at least 1,000 transactions that day.
“The fact that so many people waited so long to be a part of the event and donate to the event is a testament to the giving spirit of Owensboro and the community,” he said. “We are just happy to be able to facilitate that.”
Woodward said he hopes this is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy year.
“This year was a very strange and tough year for a lot of people,” he said. “Children are caught up in the pandemic in a lot of different ways. It’s going to be a tough Christmas for a lot of folks. Doing a fundraiser like this might help brighten up Christmas for a lot of folks, particularly children.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 16, 2020
Previously reported … $57,436.72
Wonder Whip … $8,325.16
In memory of Bill and Nancy Hurley,
and Peter and Mary Jeanne Dewey … $1,000
In loving memory of Stephanie Hunt by
DC-KEA (Daviess County — Kentucky
Education Association) … $1,000
Stephen and Kim Collignon … $500
In memory of Dr. John S. and Wanda
Oldham by Jeff and Liz Oldham family .. $500
Paul Morsey … $500
In loving memory of uncles Bill
McManus and Larry Hager … $500
In memory of John and Betty Yager by
Jim and Demetria Yager … $500
In loving memory of Joel High,
entrepreneur, businessman,
community leader, and loyal friend by
his Chamber family … $450
In loving memory of Issac Andrew
Sterett by the Friends in Faith class of
First Christian Church … $350
In memory of Pam Kirtley by Drs. Corey
and Ashley Johnson … $250
In memory of John and Marjorie
Hager by the Speciale family … $250
Debra Zeigler … $207.87
Pearl Club Ladies Golf Association … $200
Chloe Threlkeld … $200
Happy Birthday and love to John
Medley and Lisa Medley Welch by
Mom and Dad … $200
In loving memory of Raymond and
Laura Bell Gilmore, John T. Mardis,
Jonathan Bradley Oliver, Keaton
Mathis, and Karen Gilmore by Dorothy
O’Flynn … $200
In loving memory of William R. O’Flynn
by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200
In memory of James and Margaret
Alsup … $150
In memory of Hunter and Alexzandra
Glass … $150
In memory of Emogene Daniel, W.B.
Evans, and Sue and Marion Eakins by
Kim and Randy Eakins … $103.93
Michael Corbett … $103.93
Anonymous … $100
In loving memory of Jeff and Robert
Millay by the Millay family … $100
In memory of Al Owens by Lois and
family … $100
In memory of Blake Roberts and in
honor of Owensboro Police Dept. … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of our parents by Charles
and Linda … $100
In memory of Suzanne Ahnell and
Ellie Magnuson by Kirsten Ahnell and
W.L. Magnuson … $100
In honor of our grandchildren: Sam and
Rex Hassman, Isabella, Gabby, and
Sylvie Hodskins, and Charlie and
Dillon West … $100
Patricia and Peter Purcell … $100
In memory of our grandsons, Jason
O’Bryan and Jeff Lang by Nana and
Papaw Schaick … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of my husband, James
Lony Thomson by Henrietta Thomson .. $100
In memory of our loved ones by the
Nance and Jewell families … $100
In loving memory of Carma Eaton by
Hugh I. Eaton, Melody, Barbara,
Martin, and Roger … $100
In loving memory of Louise Logsdon … $100
Donna and Stan Scott … $100
In memory of Colvin M. Owen,
Bernard Miller, and Marie F. Miller by
Larry and Jeanie Owen Miller … $75
In memory of my parents, Lois and
Nace Knott, my sister, Martha
O’Bryan Froehlich, and my brother,
Billy Knott by Jim Knott … $75
In loving memory of Bob and Marie
Stewart … $50
In loving memory of Bob Berry by wife,
Margaret and family … $50
In memory of J.D. Payne … $50
In loving memory of Don Bennett,
Thelma Bennett, and Gertrude
Ischer … $50
In memory of our parents, Joe
Henning, Ida Henning, Margaret
Willingham, and David Willingham
by Wayne and Vicky Henning … $50
In memory of Michael Braden and
Randy Barton … $50
In memory of Evelyn Brooks … $50
In memory of Myrtle Winkler and
Louella Winkler Aull by Ernestine
Winkler … $50
In loving memory of Cordelia and
Otto Roberts, Jr. by James and Anne
Roberts and Mary and Jimmy
Calhoun … $50
In loving memory of Clara and LeRoy
Bivins by Anne and James Roberts … $50
In loving memory of Ruth and Dan
Jackson, Alta and Robert Moore, and
George Holland by Anne and James
Roberts … $50
In honor of Martine Holland by Anne
And James Roberts … $50
Merry Christmas by Jay and Lynn
Wear … $50
In honor of Marianne Smith Edge … $50
Crystal Heady … $50
In loving memory of Jim Burns by
Wife and family … $30
In loving memory of our parents, Grace
and George Burge, and our sister,
Brenda Mason by Ann Duggins,
Betty Walkosak, and Steve Burge … $30
Davis and Collin Swope … $25.98
Lelia Gaines … $25
In loving memory of my husband, Bill
Banczak … $25
Total as of Dec. 16, 2020 … $75,913.59
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
