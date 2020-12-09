Wonder Whip in Owensboro has decided to donate 100% of its sales on Thursday to the Goodfellows Club to help children in need, according to owner Seth Woodward.

Woodward said every penny the restaurant makes Thursday will go to Goodfellows.

“We’ve had a good year here, our business has grown. We’ve been lucky enough to be able to get through this pandemic so far with no issues, unlike so many other businesses … so we just feel like we’re in a position where we can do some good and we can help impact some other people positively, so we want to give back to the community,” he said.

Woodward said, having grown up in Owensboro and seeing the work Goodfellows does for the community, he wanted to donate to the club.

“Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society and any time a child’s life can be improved or brightened … I think that’s a great thing,” he said. “We want to support the Goodfellows Club specifically because 100% of the money they raise goes directly to children in our community.”

Wonder Whip is at 2434 Kentucky 144 in Owensboro and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 9, 2020

Previously reported … $33,509.23

Sarah Devlin … $1,000

Joseph E Triplett … $500

Anonymous … $500

In memory of Joan K. Adams by Gary

Adams … $500

Estes Elementary School Tasty Treat

Days … $345

In memory of Margaret O’Bryan Fitts

by Martha Fitts Clark … $300

In memory of Madge O’Bryan Hill by

Martha Fitts Clark … $300

Anonymous … $300

Karen Gotzy … $300

In memory of deceased members of

the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Coffee Table

Group: Jim Gant, Hank Petrie, Balley

Cashen, Delbert Murphy, Thirston

Taylor, Bill Carneal, Dick Kreke, J.W.

Sirvant, Crawford Deahl, Sherrill

Johnson, Everett Thompson, Hank

McCain, Tommy Howard, Jerry

Blandford, Herman Mosley, Doug

Carpenter, Roy Stopps, Hugh Hale,

Benny Bosley, Barry Spencer, Mike

Riney, L.K. Burcham, Ed Doc Funk,

Jim McDaniel, Tom Curtsinger, Roy

Emmick, Roger Anderson, Bill

Froehlick, Jim Lambert, and Ed

(Tator) Stallings … $300

In honor of our “Grands”: Miles, Max,

Annabelle, Walter, and Sebastian by

Da and Papa … $250

In memory of Peggy Howard by

Dr. Carroll Howard … $200

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. John Hager and Dr. William A. McManus by Ann … $200

Donald and Janice Crask … $200

In memory of Sam Bell by the

Boardwalk Benefits and Payroll

Departments … $155.90

Katherine Cooke … $103.93

In loving memory of Martha “Nanny”

and Albert “Paw” Mattingly from

your family … $100

Don Everitt Sr. … $100

In memory of John L. Mills and

Jonna Raymer … $100

In memory of my husband, Tom

Howard by Elaine Howard … $100

In memory of Rita Ann Russell and

David Wendell Huff by Jim and Janice

Russell … $100

Nancy Whitmer … $100

In loving memory of our parents:

Hilton and Margaret Kincaid, and

Clyde Hight and Faye Hight Richeson … $100

In loving memory of my husband, Lee

Kincaid … $100

In memory of A.D. and Martha Estes,

and Harry and Betty Pedley by Gary and

Beverly Estes … $100

In loving memory of Randall and Wanda

Aull and Blake Aull by Randy and Kathy

Aull … $100

In loving memory of Basil Veach by

Randy and Kathy Aull and Faye Veach … $100

In memory of Stewart Elliott, a good

man … $51.96

William E. Hamilton … $50

God bless your work … $50

Sam and Pat Patterson … $50

In loving memory of our dad and hero,

Paul E. Staples, Sr. and in honor of our

wonderful mom, Betty Staples by

Darlene, Debbie, and Paul Jr. … $50

Larry and Margaret Birkhead … $50

In memory of Margaret Bullington … $25

Anonymous … $25

Day of Giving … $20

Total as of Dec. 9, 2020 … $40,436.02

