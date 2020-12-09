Wonder Whip in Owensboro has decided to donate 100% of its sales on Thursday to the Goodfellows Club to help children in need, according to owner Seth Woodward.
Woodward said every penny the restaurant makes Thursday will go to Goodfellows.
“We’ve had a good year here, our business has grown. We’ve been lucky enough to be able to get through this pandemic so far with no issues, unlike so many other businesses … so we just feel like we’re in a position where we can do some good and we can help impact some other people positively, so we want to give back to the community,” he said.
Woodward said, having grown up in Owensboro and seeing the work Goodfellows does for the community, he wanted to donate to the club.
“Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society and any time a child’s life can be improved or brightened … I think that’s a great thing,” he said. “We want to support the Goodfellows Club specifically because 100% of the money they raise goes directly to children in our community.”
Wonder Whip is at 2434 Kentucky 144 in Owensboro and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 9, 2020
Previously reported … $33,509.23
Sarah Devlin … $1,000
Joseph E Triplett … $500
Anonymous … $500
In memory of Joan K. Adams by Gary
Adams … $500
Estes Elementary School Tasty Treat
Days … $345
In memory of Margaret O’Bryan Fitts
by Martha Fitts Clark … $300
In memory of Madge O’Bryan Hill by
Martha Fitts Clark … $300
Anonymous … $300
Karen Gotzy … $300
In memory of deceased members of
the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Coffee Table
Group: Jim Gant, Hank Petrie, Balley
Cashen, Delbert Murphy, Thirston
Taylor, Bill Carneal, Dick Kreke, J.W.
Sirvant, Crawford Deahl, Sherrill
Johnson, Everett Thompson, Hank
McCain, Tommy Howard, Jerry
Blandford, Herman Mosley, Doug
Carpenter, Roy Stopps, Hugh Hale,
Benny Bosley, Barry Spencer, Mike
Riney, L.K. Burcham, Ed Doc Funk,
Jim McDaniel, Tom Curtsinger, Roy
Emmick, Roger Anderson, Bill
Froehlick, Jim Lambert, and Ed
(Tator) Stallings … $300
In honor of our “Grands”: Miles, Max,
Annabelle, Walter, and Sebastian by
Da and Papa … $250
In memory of Peggy Howard by
Dr. Carroll Howard … $200
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. John Hager and Dr. William A. McManus by Ann … $200
Donald and Janice Crask … $200
In memory of Sam Bell by the
Boardwalk Benefits and Payroll
Departments … $155.90
Katherine Cooke … $103.93
In loving memory of Martha “Nanny”
and Albert “Paw” Mattingly from
your family … $100
Don Everitt Sr. … $100
In memory of John L. Mills and
Jonna Raymer … $100
In memory of my husband, Tom
Howard by Elaine Howard … $100
In memory of Rita Ann Russell and
David Wendell Huff by Jim and Janice
Russell … $100
Nancy Whitmer … $100
In loving memory of our parents:
Hilton and Margaret Kincaid, and
Clyde Hight and Faye Hight Richeson … $100
In loving memory of my husband, Lee
Kincaid … $100
In memory of A.D. and Martha Estes,
and Harry and Betty Pedley by Gary and
Beverly Estes … $100
In loving memory of Randall and Wanda
Aull and Blake Aull by Randy and Kathy
Aull … $100
In loving memory of Basil Veach by
Randy and Kathy Aull and Faye Veach … $100
In memory of Stewart Elliott, a good
man … $51.96
William E. Hamilton … $50
God bless your work … $50
Sam and Pat Patterson … $50
In loving memory of our dad and hero,
Paul E. Staples, Sr. and in honor of our
wonderful mom, Betty Staples by
Darlene, Debbie, and Paul Jr. … $50
Larry and Margaret Birkhead … $50
In memory of Margaret Bullington … $25
Anonymous … $25
Day of Giving … $20
Total as of Dec. 9, 2020 … $40,436.02
