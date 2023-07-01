Two years ago, Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. announced plans for a Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard.
And fans have been waiting ever since.
Well, the wait is almost over.
The company announced on Facebook that it will open the Owensboro location on July 24.
It will be the third downtown brewery.
• The Owensboro Convention Center has been named a top destination for meetings and conventions by Facilities and Destinations magazine for the 10th time.
That’s significant because the facility will celebrate its 10th anniversary in January.
Voting for the Prime Site Awards is done primarily by association and corporate meeting planners and trade show professionals.
• Academy Sports + Outdoors said this week that it plans to open 13 to 15 stores this year and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.
• The average gas price in Owensboro has dipped below $3 a gallon just in time for Independence Day.
AAA says the local average is $2.918.
• East Side Automotive, 2920 Kentucky 144, is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
It carries U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
• The American Customer Satisfaction Index again this year shows Chick-fil-A at the top of the list.
It’s followed by Jimmy John’s and KFC.
• The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the distillery industry added 14,786 jobs between 2001 and 2021 for a total of 21,700 total jobs.
And, of course, more have been added since.
In 2021, there were 1,424 distilleries in the country.
They were in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
• Kentucky’s property tax rate drops today to 11.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
It was 11.5 cents last year.
• Jagoe Homes this week announced plans for a new subdivision, Cadbury at Berkshire, in Newburgh.
People who want more information can sign up for the company’s email at JagoeHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.