Still no word on when (or if) Goodwood Brewing Co. plans to open a brewery and restaurant here.
In June 2021, the Louisville-based company said it planned to open its fifth restaurant — Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery — on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard around the first of 2022.
This week, the company announced plans to open its sixth location in downtown Bowling Green this fall or winter.
• Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn picked up another accolade this week.
Southern Living magazine named it the best barbecue joint in Kentucky in its 2023 South’s Best Awards.
• Ross Stores said this week that it plans to open 100 new stores in fiscal 2023.
That includes 75 Ross Dress for Less locations and 25 DD’s stores.
• The International Bar-B-Que Festival will become “BBQ and Barrels” when it returns May 12-13.
This week, Bourbon Review released the list of the first 25 distilleries and brands planning to participate.
The list includes 18th Street Distillery, 4Leaf Whiskey, Barrel House Distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bluegrass Distillery, Castle & Key, Four Roses, French Lick Distillery, Green River Distillery, Hard Truth Distillery, Heaven Hill, Hotel Tango Distillery, Hemingway Whiskey, Indiana Whiskey, Jefferson’s, Jeptha Creed, Kentucky 10 Bourbon, Maker’s Mark, Old Steelhouse, Old Tarr (RD1), Pinhook, Three Boys Distillery, Town Branch (Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co), Watershed Distillery and Western Kentucky Distillery.
• Ever shopped with a bit of a buzz?
Finder Consumer Confidence Index says that 17% of roughly 2,100 people surveyed said they have made a purchase while under the influence.
They estimated that they averaged spending $309 each for a total of $14 billion while drunk shopping.
The report said that people making more than $100,000 a year are almost twice as likely to shop drunk as those making less.
• We keep hearing about a looming recession, but Mastercard SpendingPulse says retail sales were up 6.9% in February.
And spending in restaurants was up 14.2%, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.