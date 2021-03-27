In small towns, news travels at the speed of envy, of insecurity, of boredom.
Owensboro is a small town. Facebook is a small town. The world now is a small town.
And gossip is, at least for many, the lingua franca. Nobody even cares anymore whether the news is true, as long as they are in the know.
Yet, our purpose in this column is clear: we are trying to salvage the public square, to stabilize the stage that was built for community conversation.
It has been compromised, it is rickety and unsafe. And thoughtful people are refusing to even show up because of the intolerance, bull-headedness, and fundamentalism of many.
Rather than host a direct, one-to-one conversation with one another regarding issues about which there might be disagreement, many stoop to passive-aggressive tactics. It’s not always easy for us to talk to each other, so we cowardly talk about each other.
And, thus, gossip is born.
I’d like to think that most people do it in order to form a connection with others but find those connections difficult to make otherwise. Or, perhaps it is a misguided strategy to defend oneself against someone perceived to be dangerous to one’s character or reputation.
But I am not naîve to think that gossip comes only from such places. Sure, make your friends and build your connections, but the second you start to do so at the expense of another, you have begun to tear down rather than build up.
I only hope that your new friend will realize that if you’ll speak ill about somebody else to them, you will speak ill of them to somebody else.
Gossip knows no boundaries.
And no matter how entertaining or salacious or interesting or even helpful gossip may appear to be, at the bottom of every bit of it, someone is getting hurt.
I should know; it’s been me before.
You should know; it’s been you before.
In the interest of helping to repair the public square, allow me to offer a few choice words about how to understand and to deal with gossip and gossipers.
People are talking about you because they have nothing else to talk about; their lives have come down to this: not much of anything really. So they have become bored, insecure, easily intimidated, and bitter, and as a result, they’ve wanted to steal your light, because they’ve grown tired of living in the dark alone, night after starless night.
That is their problem. Not yours.
And God knows, whatever you do, don’t waste your time trying to defend yourself or to explain anything. Irrational people do not traffic in rational thinking, and people only hear what they want to hear.
Besides, your defensiveness can be construed as a desperate reaction to their futile pleas for legitimacy. Rise above it. Smile. And be kind.
Without fuel, fires burn out. Without a reaction, gossip dies down. Just you wait and see.
And for those of you who aren’t doing the talking, but are listening in, sharpening your knives, and licking your chops, beware: the next victim will be you. And do yourself a favor: don’t believe anything you hear. There is always another side of the story.
In short: please do not speak ill of others; it is unbecoming and it demonstrates the smallness of the one doing all the talking. Besides, people don’t believe you. Be grateful! Maybe that means they won’t believe it when it is about you either.
And what should you do if you’re the one being talked about? Here is what I believe is the secret to your freedom. Quit caring what other people think or say about you.
Don’t give it any attention; don’t give them any power. So often, those who criticize you have no idea of the battles you’ve fought, the price you’ve paid, the suffering you’ve endured to be who you are.
They don’t know you and they never did, no matter how convincing they may have once been to persuade you that they knew you better than anyone, and worse, that they could be trusted.
Your dignity, your integrity, your character can be mocked, abused, compromised, toyed with, talked about, questioned, criticized, and badmouthed, but it can never be taken from you. You belong only to you, and nobody else has any power to hurt you…unless, of course, you let them.
Don’t! Know yourself. Determine now who you are, what you believe, what you want, and what you are resolved to do about it. Build your boundaries. Do not let would be terrorists (and, yes, bullies, no matter their age, are terrorists) inside.
Be you.
Let go of all the negative self-talk that makes you vulnerable to believing the cruel things that jealous others may say about you. Understand that they secretly and often unconsciously wish they had something of you in them, and they tear you down in order to bring you on par with how they feel.
Ignore it. Let go. Rise up. Forgive them.
And move on. Get rid of all your expectations of others; they will only disappoint. Let them be who they are, no matter what, and revel in the freedom to be who you are, too, no matter what. Take back your power. And use it for your own good. Give up caring what others think of you; you never needed anyone’s approval anyway.
All you need is right here inside you. This is what growing up, maturing, is all about. Defining a self. Taking a stand. Holding your ground. And refusing to give up on the notion that, despite the evidence based on all you hear said about you, yours is a noble heart, and gossipers are jealous of you.
Once again, that’s their problem; not yours.
How would your life be different if, the next time you hear someone talking about somebody else, you just walked away from the gossip and the defamation? It’s a small and simple thing to do, but it saves lives.
Plenty of people have wanted to hurt themselves because what they’ve heard others say about them begins to stick, and their own thoughts start to sound a lot like that.
“Why should I live if I am so useless to everyone? Why burden the world with my senseless presence?”
If you think that gossip, backbiting, faultfinding, murmuring, withholding kindness, and being unforgiving can’t cause someone to think like that, you are, frankly, dead wrong. What you say matters. How we speak of one another matters.
Let today be the day that we begin to speak only the good we know of other people and encourage others to do the same.
If it’s not kind, truthful, and necessary (all three), then just don’t say it. Be gracious; everyone is fighting a battle of which you know nothing. Everyone.
The world is a small town.
Focus on yourself.
There’s plenty of work there to do, enough so that you’ll never really need to talk about anyone else ever again.
What a wonderful world that would be.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
