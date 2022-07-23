Grace Reformed Baptist moving church, seminary

Sam Waldron of Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary and its host church, Grace Reformed Baptist, have found a new home at 800 Chuck Gray Court.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary and its host church — Grace Reformed Baptist — have found a new home at 800 Chuck Gray Court.

The 11,522 square-foot church building sits on 1.5 acres, which backs up to Frederica Street. The church was formerly owned by Ignite 360, which had an affiliation with Assembly of God.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

