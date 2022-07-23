Grace Reformed Baptist moving church, seminary

Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary and its host church — Grace Reformed Baptist — have found a new home at 800 Chuck Gray Court.
The 11,522 square-foot church building sits on 1.5 acres, which backs up to Frederica Street. The church was formerly owned by Ignite 360, which had an affiliation with Assembly of God.
According to Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator Office records, Grace Reformed Baptist purchased the property in May for $625,000.
Sam Waldron, president of the seminary and one of the pastors of the church, said a donor helped purchase the property.
“We inherited a church with 40 years of stuff in it,” Waldron said. “We spent the first week or two clearing it out.”
The church is now being gutted, with its inside receiving a major overhaul.
“What we’re counting on is $800,000 worth of renovations to get it in order for us,” Waldron said.
Since 2014, the seminary and the church have been at 1501 E. 26th St. and have been needing to increase their space.
Waldron said the church was initially looking at new construction and was going to be gifted 4 acres near Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“But when we looked at the comparison between remodeling this building and building new, we realized it was about $1 million cheaper and about a year earlier that we can be in here,” Waldron said.
And to help in that endeavor, Grace Reformed Baptist is in the process of selling its East 26 Street property to another church.
“We’re hoping that’s going to close in the next week or two,” Waldron said. “That of course provides the funds … for the renovation.”
The seminary has also raised $100,000 separately from the church for the remodel.
According to Brice Bigham, the seminary’s director of development and marketing, the seminary has 300 online students with 10 residential. He estimated that about 20% of the online students are from outside the United States.
“We hope that, by virtue of having more of a campus feel than we do currently, it will result in more residential students,” Bigham said.
The seminary and church will have their own offices and separate wings. The seminary portion will also contain a library, and a lecture hall with a capacity to hold 40 to 50 students.
Waldron said Grace Reformed Baptist is a replant of a southern Baptist church called Crossroads Missionary Baptist out of McLean County.
Waldron joined Grace Reformed Baptist in 2013 and added the seminary, which originally started in 2005 as Midwest Center for Theological Studies. Grace Reformed Baptist is also a member of the Mid-America Reformed Baptist Association of Churches.
The seminary became accredited in 2019 by the Association of Theological Seminaries, leading to significant enrollment growth.
“That really gave us credibility in a lot of people’s eyes,” Waldron said. “…We doubled in size in the first year and a half. We continued to grow after that. We give God all the praise for it.”
Future plans include an outside play area for children and a fellowship hall that will be added to the north side of the building.
The goal, Waldron said, is to have the new facility ready by the first quarter of 2023.
And by backing up to Frederica, Waldron said it will give both the seminary and the church some added attention that it didn’t have before.
“We love the visibility,” Waldron said. “We have a strong evangelistic passion and concern for Owensboro. We love the city and are very thankful for it in so many respects. We want to be an influence for good here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.