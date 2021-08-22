Twenty years ago, Bruce Kunze took an acre and a half in front of his Utica home and converted it into a vineyard.
The bulk are wine grapes with a few rows of table grapes that all require Kunze’s attention.
Kunze, a 67-year-old retired educator, said growing wine and table grapes was supposed to be a small venture to occupy his time after he left Daviess County Public Schools.
“I really was looking for a retirement hobby — something I could do outside,” said Kunze, who manages 700 vines, mostly by himself. “This seemed like it would be interesting, and it has been. But it’s probably been more work than I thought it was going to be.”
With grapes, there’s pruning the vines, preventing disease and combing the shoots. Another important grooming process is suckering, which is the elimination of fresh shoots that grow from old wood on the stem of the vine from latent buds or old nodal portions. It prevents dense foliage from taking over. He also keeps netting over the grapes to protect them from the birds.
“You need to have the shoots as loose as you can and separated from one another so they get more sunlight and the air flow that helps with disease control,” Kunze said. “If you just left them the way they naturally grow, they’d be tangled up, and it would be difficult to prevent disease from taking over.”
Kunze produces two varieties of wine grapes — Chambourcin and Norton.
Kunze sells his wine grapes to Wight-Meyer Vineyards & Winery in Shepherdsville.
The Chambourcin grapes are turned into a medium-body, dry red wine, and the Norton grapes become a full-body, dark red wine.
The wine made from the Chambourcin grapes carries its grower’s name — Kunze’s Reserve — on the label. And in 2020, Kunze’s Reserve won the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Commissioner’s Cup for best dry red wine.
“If you don’t have good grapes, you can’t make good wine,” Kunze said. “So it starts in the vineyard.”
According to Kentuckytourism.com, the state is home to more than 65 vineyards and wineries. They produce 200,000 gallons of wine each year.
Kunze said his interest only lies in producing the grapes, and that a winery has never been part of his plan.
“As far as the business part of it, probably a little better than I anticipated,” Kunze said. “There’s definitely demand, because there are not enough grapes grown in Kentucky for the wineries in Kentucky. … I’ve never had a problem selling grapes.”
To harvest his wine grapes, Kunze invites between 40 to 50 friends and family to provide the labor, and then they’re treated to a dinner.
Kunze said his 19th annual harvest will take place on Sept. 18.
“It’s basically a party,” Kunze said. “We have a dinner for everybody after we finish picking. Some people come almost every year, and they look forward to it.”
Along with the wine grapes, Kunze raises seedless table grapes — Marquis and Reliance — that ripen before the wine grapes.
Kunze said he produces ample table grapes for personal use and then sells the rest during this time each year at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market.
“I just pick enough of these each Friday afternoon that I think I can sell at the market on Saturday,” Kunze said.
And looking back over the past two decades, Kunze now realizes there was more to growing grapes than he ever imagined.
However, it’s been the relationships he’s made throughout the years that have made the venture worthwhile.
“I learned more than I thought I would, which means there was a lot I didn’t know about,” he said. “But I have made a lot of friends around the state through vineyards and wineries, which would not have happened if I had not done this.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.