Plant diseases, weeds and insect problems don’t have to take over summer. The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment will offer farmers an opportunity to take action against pests at the 2023 Pest Management Field Day on Thursday, June 29 in Princeton.
Organizers said this is a great opportunity to receive the latest Integrated Pest Management research data and control recommendations while interacting with UK Cooperative Extension specialists.
Topics include Palmer amaranth and water-hemp control; weed control in early planted soybeans; weed control in corn; Italian ryegrass research updates; presentations on herbicide-resistant johnsongrass and weed management utilizing cover crops; corn disease research and entomology updates. UK extension specialists Travis Legleiter, J.D. Green, Erin Haramoto, Kiersten Wise and Raul Villanueva will conduct the sessions.
The UK Research and Education Center farm will also showcase water-hemp and Palmer amaranth management research. “We are excited to bring back the Pest Management Field Day after missing the event in 2022,” said Legleiter, weed scientist for the UK Department of Plant and Soil Sciences. “This event highlights the extensive pest management research at the University of Kentucky.”
Organizers are encouraging participants to preregister at https://tinyurl.com/yc4ks8rp. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT, at the UK Research and Education Center farm in Princeton. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m.
For additional information, contact Jason Travis via email, jason.travis@uky.edu or 859-562-2569. The UK Research and Education Center farm is located at 1205 Hopkinsville St., Princeton, KY 42445.
Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has recently been renamed the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment in honor of the parents of late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowing a transformational gift of $100 million to the UK College of Agriculture through The Bill Gatton Foundation. The gift is not only the largest to the university in its nearly 160-year history, but is also believed to be the largest to a college of agriculture in the United States.
Gatton, who passed away in April 2022, was a lifelong philanthropist and supporter of UK. He was a 1954 graduate of the university’s College of Commerce, and he went on to become an incredibly successful businessman, entrepreneur and investor. Gatton’s gift to CAFE is the latest in a series of generous donations that have transformed the university, including record-breaking gifts to the Gatton College of Business and Economics, the university Gatton Student Center and scholarships for students with unmet financial needs through the UK LEADS Initiative. Gatton’s impact on the University of Kentucky exceeds $180 million. He is the university’s single largest donor.
Gatton’s strong ties to agriculture trace back to his childhood on a farm in the Bremen community of Muhlenberg County. From an early age, he developed a strong work ethic, selling roadside produce during summers and gradually expanding his sales and clientele. Gatton’s knack for business was evident even during his time as a student, as he began selling cars at a local dealership, a venture that later contributed significantly to his success.
While Gatton’s agricultural background primarily stems from his father’s side of the family, his mother, Edith Martin, came from a banking lineage with deep roots. Drawing inspiration from both his parents and his firsthand experiences on the farm, Gatton acquired invaluable knowledge about entrepreneurship, leadership and the value of hard work. During his freshman year at UK, he put these skills into action and served as the state president of the Kentucky FFA, exemplifying his commitment to applying his agricultural expertise in practical ways.
Former UK Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement, Mike Richey, who was a close friend and confidant of Gatton’s, said this gift from the foundation would have held immense importance to Gatton. “For the last few years of his life, Mr. Gatton never wavered in his interest and desire to do something philanthropic for agriculture in Kentucky through the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment,” Richey said. “This wonderful gift shows he has done that very thing.”
