Plant diseases, weeds and insect problems don’t have to take over summer. The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment will offer farmers an opportunity to take action against pests at the 2023 Pest Management Field Day on Thursday, June 29 in Princeton.

Organizers said this is a great opportunity to receive the latest Integrated Pest Management research data and control recommendations while interacting with UK Cooperative Extension specialists.

