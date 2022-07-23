Extension Agents in the western half of Kentucky met last week with UK grain crops disease, weed, and insect extension specialists to share what we are seeing in counties and they share their observations across the state.

A report from Dr. Travis Legleiter, Extension Weed Specialist, indicated that a few reports of Dicamba injury continue to trickle in, but no major outbreaks or increases have been reported so far this year.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

