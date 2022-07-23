Extension Agents in the western half of Kentucky met last week with UK grain crops disease, weed, and insect extension specialists to share what we are seeing in counties and they share their observations across the state.
A report from Dr. Travis Legleiter, Extension Weed Specialist, indicated that a few reports of Dicamba injury continue to trickle in, but no major outbreaks or increases have been reported so far this year.
There have been cases in which they are seeing group 15 (Dual, Zidua, Warrant, etc.) injury that can mimic a growth regulator.
It was also reported there have been reports received of Enlist failures on waterhemp. There are no confirmations of resistance.
Although, if a farmer is starting to see a reduction in activity from any product they should think about alternative approaches for the next year and not wait for a confirmation of resistance.
These cases may be the beginning stages of selection and if they change their practices, such as ensuring not to exceed the maximum weed size and tank mixing with glufosinate, the scenario may be avoided altogether.
Dr. Legleiter continues to get cases of herbicide crop injury occurring. Many cases are due to either poor sprayer cleaning or tank mix combinations that can cause injury.
As a reminder, it was noted the last day to spray Dicamba on soybean was June 30. Looking ahead, if a residual herbicide was applied to the double crop soybean during the dry period, the residual may not have been fully activated.
The latest rains will likely spur a flush of weed emergence and you need to be looking over those acres to assess the need for another post-application.
A report from Dr. Kiersten Wise, Extension Plant Pathologist for Corn, indicated that corn disease pressure across the state is very low. The disease that most farmers have been concerned about over the last week is southern rust, and she has had an increase in calls about this disease.
Typically, Kentucky has its first confirmation of southern rust in mid-July. However, the disease has progressed more slowly in 2022 because of a lack of tropical storms combined with dry conditions in states to the south.
There was concern that delayed planting would put corn at a more vulnerable growth stage when southern rust takes off in the state, but corn in many areas is in at least blister or milk stage and may not need fungicide protection by the time southern rust gets here this year.
Farmers will also want to consider if the crop has the yield potential to justify a fungicide application in areas where corn has been drought and heat stressed.
Dr. Wise has also been receiving questions about the potential for Aspergillus ear rot and aflatoxin. Recent rains and cooler nights will help alleviate some of the stress that leads to Aspergillus ear rot and production of aflatoxin, but some pockets and elevators may be on high alert.
Her program will be surveying fields to look for Aspergillus and Fusarium ear rots over the next month.
Dr. Carl Bradley indicated Soybean foliar disease pressure appears to be low due to the hot and dry weather that much of the state has been experiencing.
Dr. Bradley showed a slide of results of his 2007-2012 soybean fungicide trials from Illinois, where he had grouped data by rainfall amount.
The lowest rainfall group (5-9 inches of rainfall from May-Sep) showed that yield responses from fungicides were negative rather than positive. He stressed that fungicides are more likely to provide a positive yield response when they are controlling a disease versus any physiological “plant health” type benefits.
Dr. Bradley also mentioned that now is the time of the year when we would typically start seeing interveinal chlorosis/necrosis symptoms caused by sudden death syndrome and southern stem canker, although it has likely been too dry to see many incidences of those diseases. He also mentioned that the new disease that was found in Graves County last year, red crown rot, has interveinal chlorosis symptoms.
If you are seeing interveinal chlorosis symptoms in soybean, call the extension office (270) 685-8480 so we can verify the cause.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
