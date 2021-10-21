Instead of joining the family farm, J.D. Burns joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Apollo High School in 2013, with no thoughts of returning to the family farm.
Burns, 27, said the Marines afforded him many experiences, but it was home that mattered more than he realized.
“I grew up never knowing really what I wanted to do,” Burns said. “…Before I went in (the Marines), I never had the appreciation that I do now for the farm. I’ve been all over the world; I’ve met all kinds of people, and nothing compared to being right here. I missed it the entire time I was gone.”
For Drew Burns, J.D.’s father, there was a time when he thought the family’s farm legacy might end with him — a third-generation Daviess County farmer.
But when Drew Burns learned that his son wanted to become part of the family farm business, that decision meant a lot to him.
“It was a big deal; I knew it was a sacrifice for him to do that — financially,” said Drew Burns, who became emotional talking about his son’s choice to return to the farm.
Since 2017, the Daviess County father-son duo have been working as a team harvesting and planting corn and soybeans along the bottoms of U.S. 431, about a mile south of the Owensboro city limits. They also have cropland in the Utica and Buford areas that all combine for around 1,000 acres.
The only extra help they may have is one of J.D.’s friends, which this year has been Blake Alvey, when he’s not on duty with the Daviess County Fire Department.
Drew Burns, 56, has been working on the farm since he was a teenager.
Drew Burns said he did work at a grocery store and went to Western Kentucky University for a year before committing to full-time farming with his father.
“I actually left (college) because I couldn’t stand it; I wanted to go home and farm,” said Drew Burns, who became a partner with his father in 1995.
And over the years, the Burnses have had their ups and downs, especially with weather. The flood of 1997 and a tornado three years later caused major damage to the farm.
“It was terrible; it took us two years — financially — to recover from that (’97) flood,” Drew Burns said.
And last year, the Burnses had to replant a lot of their crops because of flooding.
However, Drew Burns said there are benefits to farming, such as being self-employed, working with family and earning a decent living during good harvest seasons.
And since his son, J.D., returned to the farm, they’ve managed to grow the business and the number of crop acres.
This year they only planted soybeans in their fields and began harvesting the first week of October, with the goal of being completed before Nov. 1.
On Oct. 11, it was Drew Burns driving the combine through the soybean fields while his son drove alongside in a tractor pulling a bin so the beans could flow into it. The soybeans are stored inside grain bins on the family’s U.S. 431 farm, which saves in storage costs to outside grain companies.
“We store everything in the grain bins my dad built,” Drew Burns said. “…Right now, there’s a 60-cent difference by storing it ourselves.”
The Burnses are also looking at record yields, averaging around 75 bushels of soybeans per acre.
And although harvest season is one of the busiest times of the year for farmers, J.D. Burns said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“This time of year in particular I love — it’s the harvest, the weather and driving tractors and combines,” J.D. Burns said.
The Burnses attributed their success to other agribusinesses, such as Rice Agrimarketing, Stanley Crop Service, Wright Implement and Ohio Valley Ag, that have helped them along the way.
But Drew Burns said it’s the farmers’ wives above all who help keep them going during the long hours of planting and harvest seasons.
“They put up with a lot, especially when we’re leaving early and getting home late,” Drew Burns said. “They fix us supper when they don’t want to and even bring it out to the field to us.”
For J.D. Burns, he’s looking forward to what the future will bring as the family’s fourth generation crop grower.
“I know now it’s on my shoulders to keep the family business going,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
