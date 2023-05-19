Four-time Grammy Award-winning musician Elle King will make her Owensboro debut Aug. 25 at the RiverPark Center.
King, born Tanner Elle Schneider, came to prominence in 2015 with her song “Ex’s & Oh’s,” which became a top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and received two Grammy nominations for “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Rock Song.”
