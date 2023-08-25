By the Messenger-Inquirer
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Elle King will make her Owensboro debut at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 25, at the RiverPark Center.
King came to prominence with her debut album, “Love Stuff,” in 2015, which included the top 10 U.S. Billboard Hot 100 song “Ex’s & Oh’s.”
The track earned King two Grammy Award nominations for “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Rock Song.”
King received two additional Grammy nominations for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” twice for the song “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley in 2017 and the track “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert in 2022 — both of which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.
The opening act for the concert will be country musician Meg McRee.
