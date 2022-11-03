It’s Thanksgiving month and the kickoff to many holidays.
If I didn’t know from the calendar that it’s November, social media posts certainly remind me as folks share a post a day about thankfulness and gratitude. I enjoy reading them, as it reminds me of how much I have to be thankful for, as well.
Thankfulness and gratitude are postures that benefit us year-round, not just in November.
It’s something that we try to keep in mind at the Senior Community Center — to be thankful for all we have and the support we receive from the community, but also to practice gratitude with each other and our own selves.
It’s sometimes easier to show gratitude to others than to say to ourselves, “hey, you did a really good job,” or “you showed up for that person,” or “well done, you went out of your comfort zone.” (In these situations, it’s perfectly fine to talk to yourself!)
According to an article from the National Council on Aging (NCOA), “when people have higher levels of gratitude, they tend to be more socially connected, better able to handle stress, have lower levels of depression, better sleep quality, and stronger biomarkers such as higher rates of good cholesterol.
All of these positives could help counteract the dangerous effects of loneliness.”
Social connection is so important to all age groups, but especially to senior adults, who may not have family living nearby or have limited opportunities to get out and engage with their peers.
We are seeing that firsthand, post COVID-19, as more and more seniors are coming to the Senior Center for activities, events, classes, lunch and social connection.
Just this week, a retired doctor who moved to Owensboro, stopped by to get a tour, find out more about our offerings and hopefully, will return to have community and participate in activities.
Our mission statement is all about social connection — “to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence, and encourage their involvement in the community.”
November is chock-full of events that fulfill our mission statement.
Our first post-COVID-19 Pool Tournament will be held November 9th at the Senior Center, sponsored by Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery and Varner Cues and Cases. Spots are limited so please sign up at the Senior Center or call at 270-687-4640.
That same day, Nov. 9, we are honoring veterans with a Pins and Pizza ceremony, sponsored by AARP.
It’s so important to remember and recognize those that have served our country and to say “thank you.” Pizza will be provided for everyone and pins to veterans. Again, please sign up for this event by Friday, Nov. 4.
And thanks to our friends at Morrison Foods/Owensboro Health, we will be hosting a thanksgiving lunch on Thursday, Nov. 17. It is always a great time of fellowship, food and fun! Please register for by Monday, Nov. 14.
This event is one of the highlights of the year, so please invite friends, or if you’ve never been to the Senior Center, you’re cordially invited. There’s always room for one more.
Every year, the Chamber of Commerce and Independence Bank sponsors “Shop Owensboro” to promote local businesses. For the first time, our PinCushion Gift Shop will be a participating business. We are grateful for the opportunity to join other local businesses and help support senior crafters at the same time.
We have expanded the merchandise and the opening hours of the PinCushion, located inside the Senior Center, and are drawing more and more shoppers and vendors. Sales put money back into the hands of our seniors, as well as the Senior Center.
Please check out the beautiful, hand-crafted items, such as Barbie and other doll clothes, wine corks, blankets, wreaths, t-shirts, drink holders and many other items, at very reasonable prices.
Another way to practice gratitude over time is to build it into your routine as a habit. There are many ways to create this habit, and thus increase your gratitude and thankfulness:
Send a note to someone who’s made a difference in your life and let them know you’re thinking of them and thank them for being in your life.
Do a random act of kindness for a neighbor or someone you don’t know.
Pick up the tab for someone at a restaurant, coffee shop or drive through, i.e., pay it forward.
Donate to local food pantries, especially this time of the year heading into holidays and winter months.
Offer to help with a task that you know your friend, family member, neighbor, etc., does not like doing.
Donate your time to an organization you are thankful for (like the Senior Community Center!) and use that time to reconnect with others in your community.
Buy a coffee gift card for the director of the Senior Center — just seeing if you’re still reading!
It’s important to express gratitude, in some form or measure, not just in November, but all year long.
As William Arthur Ward, an American motivational writer penned, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”
