The tombstones in South Hampton Baptist Church’s cemetery date back to the years just before the Civil War.
Many have turned black.
Some are leaning.
A few are broken.
There are more than 300 people buried here.
But not all the graves are marked with tombstones.
On this cold January day, David Swope, a deacon and trustee of the church, is walking among the graves with Charles Vanover of C&M Headstone Restoration.
Swope says the church wants to fix the stones that are broken and clean them all.
That’s the first phase.
The next phase will be to level them, he tells Vanover.
Vanover says he’ll begin with those that are broken, ready to fall or dangerous.
“They can fall and hurt people,” he says. “The bases are deteriorating on some of them.”
Moss works its way down into the stone, Vanover says, causing the stones to darken.
He started C&M Headstone Restoration in July.
He’s the C in the name.
His wife, Monta, is the M.
Vanover has retired twice already — once from the Navy and once from teaching.
Now, he’s on his third career.
But this time, it’s just part-time, he tells himself.
Vanover’s new career grew out of his love of genealogy, of tracking down his ancestors.
As he searched for their graves, he discovered that a lot of their tombstones were in bad shape.
So, Vanover started cleaning and restoring them.
“Then, I thought there might be a little money in doing it for others,” he said. “So I went to Arkansas for training with the National Parks Service.”
The National Parks Service taught him to use non-toxic materials — not bleach — to clean the stones.
“I spent a month working in a cemetery in Lewisport,” Vanover said. “The only cemetery I’ve done in Daviess County so far is Mt. Zion. Most of what I’ve done is in Ohio and McLean counties.”
He said he uses epoxy to fix the broken stones.
“I can clean most stones in 30 minutes,” Vanover said. “The larger ones may take an hour.”
Looking around at South Hampton cemetery, he said, “This cemetery is in good shape compared to some I’ve seen. They didn’t put footers under some of the tombstones, though.”
Vanover said safety is the biggest issue with tombstones.
They can fall and injure someone — especially a child.
People interested in having tombstones cleaned or repaired can contact him on his Facebook page, Vanover said.
