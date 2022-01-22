Nicholas Gray has launched Other Nick, an advertising agency and video company.
Most of his work is directing music videos for local and Nashville artists.
Gray plays piano, bass and drums.
Clients include The Brew Bridge, Ritzy’s, The Briarpatch and James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Gray has also been a consultant and director of videos for country artist Casey James and Troy Luccketta of the ‘80s band TESLA.
He also worked on the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.