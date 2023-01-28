When it comes to sharing her Christian faith, Theresa Rowe has found a worldwide audience through TV networks and streaming.
And over the years, she’s found joy in combining exercise with Bible scriptures that she weaves into each episode of “Shaped by Faith.”
“Every single episode I’ll have a theme — one will be all about hope; another will be all about the joy of the Lord or what does the Lord have to say about this?” Rowe said.
In 2022, Rowe signed a deal with Pure Flix — a popular Christian-based streaming service — that broadened her audience.
“Shaped by Faith” also airs on Inspiration TV, NRB TV, Global7.TV Albania, Grace TV India, Faith Unveiled, Safe TV and Total Living Network. And she has a YouTube channel that features older episodes.
Rowe’s shows are filmed in the living room of her Utica home.
On Jan. 18, she brought in her small crew — Randy Lanham (director), Wayne Morris (videographer/editor) and Vicki Sims (teleprompter tech) — to shoot 13 episodes in two days.
Rowe, who also teaches exercise classes, said it’s a ministry and a process that she doesn’t take lightly.
“That’s how my mind functions; I think about how can I make basic squat different?” Rowe said. “…And teaching live classes has helped prepare me for this because you’re in front of people and you’re trying out new things. A lot of what I come up with for my shows, I’ll try it on my students.”
Through the fitness portion of her show, Rowe emphasizes the idea of “keeping it simple.”
Rowe said that’s how someone who makes the “get fit” resolution at the beginning of a new year stick with it long term.
“I’ve seen people start a course at the beginning of the year and they have great intentions, but after a few weeks it goes by the wayside,” she said. “I’ve taught people to just keep it simple … and ask yourself, ‘What can I do today to live more healthy?’ ” Rowe said.
Rowe, who writes a faith-based column for the Messenger-Inquirer, has also had to adapt to public criticism that comes with sharing her opinions regarding her Christian faith.
“I’ve learned through the years that there will aways be naysayers,” she said. “You put yourself out there — people are going to say good, bad and ugly. Everyone has a different opinion, and that’s what makes the world go around. …But I know what I’m doing is a calling from the Lord without a doubt.”
Rowe, 59, has no plans of slowing down and attributes her physical and spiritual health to what keeps her going.
The newest season of “Shaped by Faith” will begin airing and streaming later this year.
Rowe said health and fitness are a big part of her life and her show, but it’s ultimately about incorporating God’s word and sharing the Gospel with her audiences.
“There’s a greater purpose behind all of this exercise,” she said.
