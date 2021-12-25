I was driving by the mall the other night and I noticed someone sitting on one of the low ledges by the doors.
He looked familiar, so I pulled into the parking lot and got out.
His head was down and his shoulders were slumped.
He didn’t notice me until I sat down beside him.
“What’s the matter, Santa?” I asked. “You look so sad.”
“I am,” he said. “It’s been a rough year.”
“Yeah,” I said. “It has. But so have a lot of years.”
“I miss this place,” he said, glancing over his shoulder. “Remember when it was full of stores and, at Christmas time, all the little kids were out here with their parents, wanting to meet me.”
“It was special,” I said. “Maybe it will be again someday.”
“And I keep thinking of those kids who died in the tornados two weeks ago,” he said. “And all the homes I used to visit that aren’t there now. It’s going to be hard to fly over them this year.”
“Yeah,” I said. “Such a tragedy, and so close to Christmas. That just makes it worse. If that’s possible.”
“And this pandemic,” he said. “Is it ever going to end? It’s been almost two years and it seems to keep getting worse.”
“Yeah,” I said. “You’re right. It’s bad and apparently there’s a lot more cases coming.”
“So many people seem to be hurting inside,” he said. “They aren’t enjoying the Christmas season the way they should. I don’t know what it is, but things just don’t feel right this year.”
“Yeah,” I said. “I’ve noticed that, too. But you know, there are tens of thousands of kids who can’t wait for you to visit their houses on Christmas Eve. And there are a lot of old folks like me who still get a smile from the memories of when you came to see us.”
“I guess,” he said. “Oh, I’m not giving up. I’ll be there. I’m just a little depressed.”
“I understand,” I said. “But the two greatest gifts anyone can ask for are love and hope.”
“Wish I could bring people those,” he said. “But it’s the guy who was born on Christmas that gives those gifts.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
