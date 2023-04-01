The new Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon is now available at the distillery at 10 Distillery Road.
David Carroll, operations director at the distillery, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday that the distillery has added 30 jobs, bringing the total to 107.
And it’s still hiring, he said.
Carroll said there are 39 capital projects at the distillery that total $25 million.
• Unemployment is rising again.
All five Owensboro-area counties saw higher rates in February than they did a year earlier.
Daviess saw a rate of 4.8%, up from 4.2% in January and 3.6% in February 2022.
Hancock was at 4.9%, up from 4.6% in January and 3.6% a year earlier.
In McLean, the rate was 5.3%, up from 4.5% in both January and the previous February.
Muhlenberg registered 6.7%, up from 6.2% in January and 6.1% a year earlier.
And Ohio had a rate of 5.9%, up from 5.5% in January and 5.1% a year ago.
• According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the region saw little growth and some slight declines in population in 2022.
Daviess had 103,140 last year and 103,222 this year.
Hancock dropped from 9,083 a year ago to 9,021.
McLean slipped from 9,127 to 9,105.
Muhlenberg grew from 30,072 to 30,455.
And Ohio dropped from 23,730 to 23,527.
• BauerFinancial, Inc., billed as “the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm,” has awarded German American Bank its five-star rating for the 30th consecutive time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.