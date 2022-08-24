Burns Elementary School third-grade teacher Lisa Greer was surprised and excited when she learned she was named Daviess County Public Schools’ 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“So many people talk about how teachers are a blessing to students, but for me, the students are a blessing,” she said.
Greer said she believes the key to a successful classroom starts with building positive and caring relationships with students.
“They have to feel like you genuinely care about them as a child,” she said. “That foundation forms a two-way street for a respectful relationship.”
Maintaining high expectations for all students and consistency in procedures and routines in the classroom is important to Greer.
“Consistency helps keep the environment controlled,” she said. “But the main key to me is building loving and caring relationships.”
Greer started as a fifth-grade teacher and enjoyed teaching that grade level, but the third-grade students come with more innocence and more of a love for learning, she said.
“It’s a good age to start building the love of being in a classroom,” she said. “It’s the age where they start learning to be more responsible.”
Third-grade is the first year students enter a more intermediate level of learning, Greer said. Up to that point, students are in the primary levels.
“This is the first year they begin receiving letter grades for their work, and that comes with a lot of patience, routine and explaining,” she said. “Overall, they’re just little creatures of kindness.”
Current third-graders began schooling at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Greer said the biggest obstacle she believes the children face in coming back into a classroom is their ability to build stamina to get through an entire day of class.
“Last year we began pretty rough and rocky, but I was lucky to have a phenomenal group of knowledge-seekers,” she said. “We got down to business everyday, and the students came to class ready to learn. They made teaching easy.”
All in all, Greer’s favorite aspect boils down to one thing — the students.
“This is a profession where you can enjoy everything from the little moments to the bigger moments,” she said. “I love when students share their favorite things with me; they share everything. No two days are the same, and I love them all.”
However, teaching children is not always easy, and Greer said she has some ways to help her students overcome their personal obstacles.
“Positive reinforcement and praise when they’re successful,” she said. “If a student isn’t succeeding, reteach them what it should look like. Positive praise is probably the best thing you can do to enforce their love of learning.”
Greer said she is very proud to be a part of a district that puts kids first.
“At Burns, we have the best staff and leadership, and we all take the ‘Kids First’ motto to heart and do what is best for those children everyday,” she said. “I am proud to be part of DCPS.”
