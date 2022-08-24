GREER TOTY

Third-grade teacher Lisa Greer listens to math answers from her students during class Tuesday at Burns Elementary School. Greer was named the 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year by Daviess County Public Schools.

Burns Elementary School third-grade teacher Lisa Greer was surprised and excited when she learned she was named Daviess County Public Schools’ 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“So many people talk about how teachers are a blessing to students, but for me, the students are a blessing,” she said.

