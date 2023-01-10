JAMES GREGORY DOM

James Gregory will perform Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo submitted

James Gregory, known as “The Funniest Man in America,” will bring his humor to the Owensboro stage with “The James Gregory Show” stand-up performance at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Gregory, 76, last performed in the city in 1996 at the former Executive Inn Rivermont and previously was at Terry Woodward’s WaxWorks Trade Show in 1991.

