Life is a gift.
As we coarse our way through it, we find that it is our relationships and the love we share with others that most inspire us and fill our lives with joy.
And then something happens. A relationship dissolves. A job is lost. A dream is shattered. Someone we love dies. A future, once dazzling, comes to an end. The curtain falls.
The lights go out. Our hearts, broken.
Although life is often beautiful, life is sometimes tragic. We are no strangers to this kind of thing.
In fact, for anyone who has been paying the slightest bit of attention, there is sadness, destruction, and loss of life happening all around us. The headlines are chock full of it: bombs detonated in public places, children impoverished, people we love gone too young, gone too soon.
The name of what happens next? Grief.
Grief, it is said, is the tax we pay on having loved somebody, on having given something of ourselves to another, on having cared. Grief never feels good, of course, but it is necessary. It is the path that healing takes to find us.
Grief is universal.
Almost no one makes it through life without having experienced it. Yet, despite that, we hate it. We push against it. We resist.
Ever wonder why? Of course, it hurts. Don’t I know it. But why do the perceived “negative” emotions get such a bad reputation? Why do we reject what perhaps we most need?
Why do we fear what makes us most ourselves?
In short, grief is the sadness, the sorrow, the anguish that accompanies deep loss of any kind.
All loss brings a certain grief, but there is perhaps no greater grief than that which accompanies the death of someone you hold dear: a spouse, a sibling, a parent, or worst of them all, a child.
You may fear the feelings that grief escorts into your life.
You may want to quickly dismiss them. You may wish they — and everyone else — would just leave you alone. But alone is not always what we most need to be in our sadness and despair.
Then again, grief is more than our sadness and our despair.
It is often a combination of nearly every kind of emotion imaginable; feelings such as shock, confusion, anxiety, anger, regret, and disorientation, to name a few.
The mixture of feelings can change from minute to minute or from day to day with no sirens to alert us to the need to take shelter. And then it comes, wave after wave, the grief pummels us, leaving us with little to no strength to stand, let alone stop it.
Grief…
It is natural. It is normal. It can even be good. It just won’t feel like it for a while.
Everyone grieves.
But not everyone mourns.
Grief is the intense sorrow left behind after a loss. Mourning is grief gone public; it is the naming of one’s loss and its subsequent sadness to another person or, better yet, to a community of persons who can, through compassionate listening and an attentive presence in your life, hold you in your grief, which honors both your loss and your still hoped-for future.
Although everyone grieves, no one grieves like you do. It is an intensely personal process, and there is no right or wrong way. No one will be giving you a grade. Ignore anyone who gives you unsolicited advice about how to do it, how long to do it, when it is time to “get over it,” “move on,” or “meet someone new.”
This path is your path; this pain is your pain.
However, because it can be debilitating, there are perhaps healthier ways than others to grieve. Being alone, holed up in your home for days or weeks without asking for or accepting the company of a community of companions can lead to feelings of depression, isolation, loneliness, abandonment, and despair.
Let those who love you into your pain. There is no reward for trying to go it alone.
Happiness is meant to be shared. Why not share your grief, too? Rejoice with those who rejoice; weep with those who weep, the good book says. It’s all a part of what it means to be us.
Grieving hurts. And grieving alone can be unbearable. You do not have to do it alone.
Please don’t. Let someone help. Don’t believe the lies that you or others might tell — lies like: “You are a burden to others”; “how you feel makes others uncomfortable”; “it is not polite to talk about your feelings”; “grieving is a weakness”; “you should really be over this by now”; “your grief will go away soon, if you’d just move on.”
While none of that is true, this is nevertheless just the beginning of the list of what people will say to alert you to the fact that your sadness makes them uncomfortable.
Never mind that and never mind them.
This is about you right now.
It has to be.
And no, that isn’t selfish, so don’t worry about that.
Taking care of yourself in times of darkness and loss is not selfish, it’s necessary, it’s good, and it’s right.
Above all, don’t be afraid.
In fact, when you can, welcome the sadness, as strange as that may sound. Your grief is proof that the love you shared, the time you spent, the relationship you held so close were real and were life-giving and will mean something to you for the rest of your life.
Though it feels awful, grief is a gift you can use to remember your loved one by, to maintain the best of the relationship you shared, to connect your heart to the memories that will hold you, that will prop you up when the weight of the absence is too much to bear.
Remember, grief is a process, not an event. And it is a long, slow process at that, sometimes marked by fits and starts, and sometimes by a deep, dull ache that acts like it will never go away. Be patient and tolerant with the process. Be tender, gentle, and kind to yourself.
Neither you nor those around you can ever forget that the death of someone you have loved changes your life forever. Grief is what takes up the space that they once did.
And unlike them, grief will never leave you. It is your new dance partner. However awkward and painful and different it might feel, it is what your love has left you with. Believe me, it is not all bad.
In fact, when you find yourself among a compassionate community of family, caring friends, or fellow travelers, you will discover that grief can be good, and that no matter what, together we will make it through.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
