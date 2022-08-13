Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right.”
It’s like my father taught me when I was learning to ride a bike: “Wherever you are looking, there you will go.”
In the end, even in the midst of trying, difficult, often seemingly impossible circumstances, we are what we think, and we end up wherever we train our focus.
There is so little that we have any power over, regardless of how hard we try to control virtually everything. But there is one thing we can control, and one thing we can change: Ourselves.
I love to read.
It is a wonderful gift to be surrounded by so many voices, so many minds.
Especially, I have learned to love to read the autobiographies and memoirs of those whom author Malcolm Gladwell calls “outliers,” those whose lives are marked by passion, persistence, and possibility, who have kept their nose to the grindstone, who have put in the time, the effort, and the sacrifice to be exceptional in their field.
What is it that separates those who succeed so wildly and wonderfully and those who do not?
Of course, by succeed I mean nothing having to do with money, recognition, or fame. I mean those who set their minds to accomplish something, and who achieve it.
I admire that about human beings, and in general, I believe that people are, simply put, amazing.
What we have accomplished and the potential we all of us have for greatness of one kind or another, it’s a beautiful thing.
Perhaps not everyone has the craving for a competence at the highest level, but I believe that almost everyone has the power to be outstanding in his/her own right. Some choose to do the work. Not everyone does.
What is needed to make the shift?
How does someone go from the couch to a 5K?
What factors weigh in on the teenager with no ambition whatsoever who changes her mind to rise up and make something of herself?
What would it take for a the tired, middle-aged salesman to take the leap, risk it all, and follow his dream, come what may?
In a word, I believe it is this: Grit.
In her book “Grit: The Power and Passion of Perseverance,” UPenn psychologist Angela Duckworth argues that grit is the secret ingredient to differentiating between those who do and those who don’t.
According to Duckworth, grit trumps talent every time.
What is grit, exactly? And why do some have it, and others not?
Grit is passion, perseverance, persistence. It is commitment, concentration, courage, and creativity. It is responsibility and resilience. It is good, old fashioned stick-to-it-iveness.
While it can be argued that there is a lack of that kind of thing these days, it is also true that, while talent is fixed and remains fairly constant throughout life, grit can be learned, developed, and strengthened with intentionality, practice, and patience.
Are you someone who finishes what she starts, who sets a goal and sees it through to the end, who works hard, and never gives up?
Then you have it. Grit.
Are you someone who is easily distracted, who loses interest frequently, who experiences setbacks and dead ends? Then you will benefit from learning what it means to find your passion, commit to it, and stick with it, no matter what.
What you think about yourself, and the degree to which you can sustain interest and diligence, matter.
Don’t allow yourself to believe that only the smart, the rich, or the well-positioned ones make any difference in the world. It’s just not true.
Research and centuries of experience prove that grit — perseverance and commitment — is what differentiates those who could-but-don’t from those who know-they-can-and-do.
This means that we have no excuses. We all have the power and the resolve to rise up, to dream, to make the leap, and to stay the course until the end.
It’s up to you.
It’s up to me. Decide who you want to be and go be it.
It won’t be easy, but you’ll never regret it.
And your life will be a monument to the memory of you: The one who never gave up and who made a difference.
And no difference is too small to make.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
