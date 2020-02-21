Jennie Boggess said the Southern Star presents Dance Battle Extravaganza is an amazing event for this area because it unites the community.
Boggess, development director for Owensboro Dance Theatre who puts on the event each year, said this dance competition is one of the few times various groups can come together for a common cause. This year’s event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center. It is not only a chance for participants to raise money for their organization, it’s also a fundraiser for ODT.
Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director, said the first half of the event features professional dance company Giordano Dance Chicago. In that first act, they will perform three numbers.
“We always try to add that to the show,” Royal said, adding that having the opportunity to see a professional dance company is always a treat.
The second half of the show features the dance competition, in which 192 competitors on 11 dance teams will vie for bragging rights, and cash prizes.
The second act features three rounds of competition, and each of the dance groups is assigned to one of those rounds. The first round has Sutton Elementary School teachers, Owensboro Police Department, Puzzle Pieces, and Owensboro High School. The second round has Highland Elementary School, GRADSA, Owensboro Middle School, and Fairy Dust Entertainment. The final round has Pure Barre Owensboro, Sutton Elementary School students, and Owensboro Dance Theatre company and alumni, Boggess said.
At the conclusion of each round in the second act, audience members will vote for their favorite group, and winners receive $100. At the end of the competition, there is a grand prize winner that will receive $1,000. A community favorite award is also given out, and voting for that began Feb. 10.
“The groups competing are working hard right now to get people to vote or donate,” Boggess said. “That itself has already gotten to be a very big and stiff competition. The competitors are taking it very seriously.”
The community favorite receives a $500 award.
Every dollar raised during this event goes toward ODT providing 500 free tickets to performances and 25 hours of outreach in ODT’s Triple A programming
Tickets for the event range in price from $15-$31.
They are on sale now by calling the RiverPark Center at 270-687-2787.
Sponsors for this event are The Kentucky Foundation for Women and the Marilyn and William Young Foundation.
For more information visit owensborodance
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
