Eddie Groves

Ohio County High School social studies and psychology teacher Eddie Groves is shown with a brain model he uses to teach neural biology parts to his students.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Ohio County High School world history and psychology teacher Eddie Groves is one of 24 educators in Kentucky selected to vie for the 2023 Valvoline Teacher of the Year award.

“I was shocked when I found out,” he said. “I filled out the paperwork not expecting to make it to the top 24. Normally I work behind the scenes, and it’s typically just about the students. It’s different when it’s about me.”

