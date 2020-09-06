For grow-it-alls like Joyce Riney and Cathy Schmitt, they would have little trouble identifying coleus, verbena, lantana and ageratum.
Those annual plants, along with multiple other varieties, are growing inside the University of Kentucky’s test flower garden that Riney, Schmitt and other members of the Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association have been nurturing this summer.
Schmitt, president of the Master Gardener Association, said there are about 40 members in the group who care for the various gardens and who help educate the public about gardening.
“We’re a small group so we have to do a smaller variety,” Schmitt said.
Riney, a retired teacher, is in charge of the test plot that can be found inside the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
The UK test garden is laid out in walking paths with each plant labeled to not only make it easier for the master gardeners but also for visitors taking in the collection of gardens scattered throughout the nearly 10 acres of property.
“If you see a tag and what it is and you really like that plant … you can take a picture of that and take it to one of your local growers or garden centers, and ask them to order you those flowers when they get ready to order,” Riney said.
The test garden was planted in May and the idea is to perform as little maintenance on it as possible.
“When we put the plants in, all we really do is weed, water and occasionally deadhead a little bit,” Riney said. “I do come over and put some nitrogen on them about every three to four weeks; it’s just blood meal that you can buy anywhere.”
Riney said this UK-sponsored garden is among seven spread around the state as part of an ongoing research project to document how well the plants grow each year.
“They send out the same plants to every (test) garden and we raise them in different parts of the state,” said Riney, who’s been a master gardener for five years. “And once we get it all planted and mulched, then we come over and evaluate the garden once a month.”
During the evaluation, the plants are checked for pests, disease, full bloom and color, and overall health.
Riney said the evaluations are sent to UK at the end of the season, with the goal of seeing what different plants performed well here and around the state.
“And rden.
Although they’ve had success there, it’s been petunias that have not fared well.
“We’ve had four different varieties of petunias and they’ve all died,” Riney said. “So that hasn’t been good.”
And the master gardeners are starting to see other plants having difficulties mainly because of fungus killing them off.
“It’s enough of a concern to us, because this is the second year in a row that we’ve had a number of plants die from this pythium fungus, that we’re going to move this garden next year,” Riney said.
Not far away from the summer garden is the fall garden recently planted by Paul Puckett, a master gardener.
It contains cool-weather vegetables such as lettuce, spinach and beets.
Riney said it was Annette Heisdorffer, Daviess County horticulture extension agent, who gave the idea of the fall vegetable garden.
“UK wanted to sponsor another trial bed like (the summer) one and only do it with vegetables,” Riney said. …But with COVID, it’s messed a lot of things up. Paul was going to do the trial bed for UK but when that didn’t come about, Annette suggested the fall garden to show people what they can plant in the fall.”
To become a master gardener, one must first take the classes offered every other year at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office. The next classes are scheduled for 2021. Along with the classes, 40 hours of volunteer work are required in the first year and then 20 hours of volunteering and 10 hours of education each following year.
Anyone interested in becoming a master gardener can contact the extension office at 270-685-8480 to be placed on next year’s class list.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
